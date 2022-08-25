Scott Disick Enjoys ‘Tea Time’ With Penelope & North Amid Kimberly Stewart Romance

It looks like Scott Disick, 39, is spending some quality “tea time” with his daughter, Penelope, 10, and niece, North West, 9. The Kardashians on Hulu star shared a sweet photo of the two girls holding onto their clear glass mugs via Instagram on August 25. Both North and Penelope looked like they were enjoying the beverages, with his daughter opting for a hot cup and Kim Kardashian‘s eldest going with an iced version.

Penelope kept her outfit casual with a heather gray t-shirt, keeping her light brunette hair back in a cute low ponytail. Her stylish cousin North sported a bright red shirt for the sip session, keeping her raven-hued locks locks in braids that framed her face.

The TALENTLESS brand owner also shared a sweet photo on his Instagram story of him and his only daughter hanging out at home. In the second post, Penelope appeared to wear the same grey t-shirt paired with grey shorts as she rested on her dad’s lap. Meanwhile, Scott twinned in grey sweatpants, a black t-shirt, and a black cap for the photo.

The daughter-niece hangout comes just one day after it was revealed that Scott is dating Kimberly Stewart, 43. The new romance was confirmed to HollywoodLife by a source close to the TV personality. Kimberly is known the daughter of the iconic singer Rod Stewart, 77, and has actually been pals with both Scott and the Kardashian-Jenner clan for years.

“Yes, they are dating, but they are taking this one day at a time,” the insider spilled to HollywoodLife. “Because they have been friends for so many years, they believe that labels are not necessary. They have always had much love for each other and will continue to whether this works out or not.” Scott has dated several women since splitting from Kourtney Kardashian, 43, in 2015, including Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin.

Kourt and Scott share three children together: Penelope, 10, Reign, 7, and Mason Disick, 12. The Poosh founder has also moved on, marrying Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, 46, on May 15 in Italy.