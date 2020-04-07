20 Stars Making Tracksuits Stylish Again: Hailey Baldwin & More

Who would have thought that sweatpants would be such a sexy look? Stars like Hailey Baldwin and more got ahead of the fashion curve and showed us all how to put a stylish edge on tracksuits. Check out some of our favorites!

We never thought we’d see the day — tracksuits are back in style and in a major way! Stars all over Hollywood are rocking sweatpants and matching, thin jackets to go with their relaxed looks. An outfit that was once used for getting fit is now a staple of so many celebs’ wardrobes for heading out on the town and running errands. The retro ensembles are seriously having a major fashion moment, and we’re taking a look back at some of our favorites stars’ take on the trend!

Hailey Baldwin was spotted out and about rocking her tracksuit in Los Angeles on Jan. 15. The blonde beauty, 23, sported an Adidas X Ivy Park ensemble that featured hues of orange, maroon, and matching sneakers that complimented the look. Fashioning her long-sleeve top to show off her rock hard abs, Hailey’s shirt fashioned a bold design while her baggy pants had a slew of pockets — holding everything she might need while running errands!

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to making bold fashion choices, either. The model, 24, was photographed leaving the Bowery Hotel in New York City on May 14, wearing an all-navy blue ensemble. The tracksuit featured white stripes down the side of Kendall’s leg, and she completed the sporty look with white Yeezy sneakers. She also wore sunglasses, despite it being dark outside. Earlier in the day, Kendall got all dressed up to attend the NBCUniversal Upfronts with her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, so we don’t blame her for wanting to keep it comfy later in the night.

Kendall isn’t the only star to make tracksuits a thing again, though! Rihanna also showed off her love of the tracksuit when she wore a matching, tie-dye ensemble when she was out and about. The “Needed Me” songstress, 32, wore an outfit that featured the colors of rainbow sherbet — warm hues of yellow and pink mixed with green, blue and purple! Ever the fashion mogul, Rihanna also sported a pair of heals with her look and even donned a pair of bright yellow sunglasses with some gold necklaces, rings, and bracelets as her accessories!

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid dressed up her tracksuit when she attended the Tatras X Riot Hill show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 16. The supermodel’s, 23, gray and black look by Tatras featured a slew of layers fit for the winter weather. The cropped jacket was the perfect addition to the ensemble, with Bella wearing a turtleneck sheer bodysuit to show off her abs. Much like Hailey’s look, Bella’s pants also featured a number of pockets, and she finished off the ensemble with a pair of strappy black heals!

Kylie Jenner was also spotted wearing a tracksuit shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, in Feb. 2018. Tracksuits are the perfect way for a new mom to be comfortable, look adorable, and hide problem areas while working to get the ideal post-baby body. We love this one so much! For more pics of your fave sexy celebs in perfect tracksuits, scroll through our gallery above!