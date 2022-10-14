Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Husband Travis Barker’s Underwear With Tight Pink Mini-Cut Dress: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, got comfy in Travis Barker‘s socks and boxers as she filmed for Season 3 of The Kardashians Thursday! The Lemme founder shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her filming day via Instagram on Oct. 13 and revealed her choice of underwear in the caption. “Rolling into season 3 of The Kardashians in husband’s boxers and socks with my dress…(did you see today’s episode from season 2 though?!),” she captioned the slideshow. Her hubby’s black briefs can be seen under her gorgeous dress in the last photo in the below slideshow.

Kourt’s look that went over the special undergarments was absolutely stunning. She exuded elegance in a blush-pink dress from her new Boohoo line, specifically, the Kourtney Kardashian Barker Chain Detail Maxi Dress. In a later photo in her carousel, Kourtney showed off the back of the figure-hugging dress, which featured a circular cutout that showed a lot of skin and that was embellished with silver heart-shaped links at the bottom. Marks from her cupping therapy sessions could be seen scattered on her back.

The mom-of-three‘s carousel of content also featured a hilarious video of her climbing over a couch and falling. “That’s how you pull up to an interview!” she exclaimed, to which a woman off-camera replied, “Kourtney makes an entrance!” The newlywed reality star finished her fun slideshow by showing off her hubby’s mid-calve black and gold Vetement socks. Although Kourt was highlighting some of her husband’s accessories, he was not pictured in any of the photos.

Kourtney’s Season 3 sneak-peak photos came just a few days after she and Travis, 46, posed with their blended family for Landon Barker‘s 19th birthday party. “Happy happy birthday @landonasherbarker I love you forever and always!” the Poosh founder captioned the Oct. 9 post. In her adorable family photos, Landon playfully held Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Disick, 10, in his arms while she smiled for the camera.

The businesswoman married the Blink-182 drummer on May 15, and had multiple weddings to celebrate her first marriage. Kourtney previously dated Scott Disick, 39, from 2006 until their final split in 2015. Together they share three kids: Mason, 12, Reign, 7, and Penelope.

When Kourtney is not filming her family’s hit reality TV show or spending time with her family, she is busy promoting her new wellness brand, Lemme. For instance, on Oct. 12, she took to Instagram to reveal that her Lemme Matcha flavor of gummies has been sold out. “You guys really love matcha just as much as I do!! We just sold out of @lemme Matcha (and that was a lot of matcha gummies) but are working to re-stock,” she enthusiastically wrote.