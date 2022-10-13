Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Red Sequined Bikini Top For Lemme Promo

Kourtney Kardashian looked beautiful as she posed in a desert for a photo, promoting her Lemme-brand matcha being re-stocked soon. The Poosh founder, 43, rocked a sexy, red sequined bikini top underneath a lime green jacket and held up a bike in the Instagram post, which you can see here, shared on Wednesday, October 12. She completed the outfit with a pair of blue-ish green, shiny pants.

Besides showing off her amazing look, Kourt also thanked her fans for supporting her latest business venture and promised that Lemme’s matcha would be available again soon. “You guys really love matcha just as much as I do,” she wrote. “I’ve been reading all of your comments and seeing all of your posts. When you pour your heart into something, it makes all the difference. Matcha appreciate the love.”

Kourtney officially launched Lemme at the start of October. The reality star’s brand has a variety of gummy products that are supposed to help with specific purposes. The matcha gummies are for energy. She also offers gummies to help de-stress, concentrate and digest. While matcha is sold out, the others are available on the Lemme website. Kourtney has shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her getting ready for her shoot, wearing a nude bathing suit back in September.

The new Lemme promo isn’t the only sexy look that Kourtney has shown off recently. She shared a series of poolside pics for a Poosh party (complete with yummy-looking cocktails), where she stunned in a white bustier earlier in October.

Besides putting her great looks on display, Kourtney has also opened up about her husband Travis Barker has helped her embrace her curves during the October 6 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. While she was shooting her Bustle cover, she revealed that the blink-182 drummer had been hyping her up so much. “Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect,’” she said. “If I make one complaint, he’s like, ‘You’re perfect. You’re so fine.’ He’s like, ‘You’re so fine. You’ve never been better.’ Now I’m so into it!”