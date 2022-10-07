Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In White Bustier Dress While Poolside In Gorgeous Photos

Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her curves in her latest Instagram post. The Kardashians on Hulu star, 43, stunned in a white mesh mini dress with a built in Bustier as she snapped a mirror selfie in the post, shared on Friday, Oct. 7. The front portion of the dress appeared to feature a backwards bra and subtle black lace detail that continued on her gloves. She accessorized with a ’90s inspired choker and her go-to black sunglasses, showing off her glam with her bold brows and lined nude lips.

The selfie and subsequent photo dump were from her latest “Poolside with Poosh” event in celebration of her collaboration with Los Angeles-based grocer Erewhon: a $17 smoothie. “poolside with @poosh,” she wrote with a cherry emoji. “ps: @poosh x @erewhonmarket smoothie coming October 15th just in time for spooky season,” the founder of Poosh, which is a lifestyle editorial site, added.

The mirror was branded for the event, reading “Xo, Poosh” in red lipstick. In other snaps, Kourt could be seen hanging with event staff as she sipped on her healthy new concoction before showing a close-up of the black-and-white drink (perfect for Halloween). Other photos showed off her black mini Kelly bag by Hermes and lace-up pumps as she chatted with stepson Landon Barker, 18. and his girlfriend Charli D’Amelio, also 18.

It’s no surprise to see Kourt rocking a tight mini dress after revealing she’s embracing her new curves in the latest episode of The Kardashians. The mom-of-three revealed her body changed dramatically after months of IVF treatments as she shot her December cover for digital publication Bustle. “Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically,” Kourtney said in a confessional with producers. “I think it’s taken a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes. Everyone always comments on every photo that I’m pregnant, and obviously we wish that was the case, but if it’s in God’s plan…then it is,” she added.

She explained that her “new normal” weigh is 115 Lbs. — up from her past weight of 105 Lbs. and at her skinniest, 95 Lbs. Kourt added that husband Travis Barker loves her no matter what her weight or shape, and described him as a “supportive partner” as she talked about the Blink 182 drummer. “Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect,’” she also said. “If I make one complaint, he’s like, ‘You’re perfect. You’re so fine.’ He’s like, ‘You’re so fine. You’ve never been better.’ Now I’m so into [my curves].”