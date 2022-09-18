Kourtney Kardashian Snaps Selfie In Nude Bikini As She Claps Back At Pregnancy Comments

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, was a gorgeous sight to see in her latest Instagram photos. The reality star shared several mirror selfies from a new campaign photoshoot for her Lemme brand and she looked incredible. She wore a nude strapless bikini and pink ruffled sleeve pieces as she held her phone up and gave a confident look to the camera.

The beauty also had her long dark hair down and straight and accessorized with a necklace. She added bright and flattering makeup, including light purple eyeshadow and dark pink lipstick, to her look and also flaunted long manicured nails. “a little bts from my @lemme campaign shoot,” she wrote in the caption.

It didn’t take long for fans to comment and after one follower asked if she was pregnant because she was holding her stomach in one of the pics, Kourtney didn’t hesitate to clap back. “did I miss that she’s pregnant?” the follower asked. “Nope, but you’re missing a woman’s body,” the mother-of-three replied.

Kourtney’s selfies and clap back comment comes on the heels of the release date of her Lemme brand, which is set to sell supplements and vitamins, starting Sept. 27. She’s been teasing some of the products, which include matcha energy B12 gummies, with photos on the company’s own Instagram page. Some promise to be “packed with antioxidants” while another promises to “de-stress.”

When Kourtney’s not busy promoting her new brand, she’s taking in her life as a newlywed. The new wife has been enjoying her life as a married woman after marrying Travis Barker in May. She and the Blink 182 drummer were recently photographed cuddling and kissing before his performance at the Tommy Hilfiger New York Fashion Week show. They stopped to pose for photos at the event and stayed close as they showed off epic outfits, including a black and gray catsuit for her and a long red, white, and black puffer jacket for him.