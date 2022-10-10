Kim Kardashian Booed At LA Rams Game After Kanye’s Disturbing Tweets: Watch

Kim Kardashian received an overwhelmingly negative reaction from fans at the LA Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys game with her son Saint West.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian, 41, ignored her ex Kanye West‘s social media antics and enjoyed Sunday football with her son Saint West, 6, on October 9. The mother-son duo attended the Los Angeles Rams’ home game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium, where Kim was loudly booed by the audience when she popped up on the Jumbotron. The Kardashians star blew a kiss and waved amidst the audience’s negative reaction to her appearance at the game.

Kim wore a black Balenciaga catsuit to the game, while Saint supported the home team by sporting Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey‘s jersey. Kim’s stylish look included a sports bra over a long-sleeved shirt with a pair of leggings that included a gray stripe with the luxury brand’s logo printed on the waistline. She also rocked black heels and a signature pair of large sunglasses. The blonde-haired beauty carried a blue Balenciaga handbag to show support for the Rams.

Kim shared some footage from the game on social media, including a video of Saint cheering on the Rams from behind. Kim and Saint went to the game with one of her friends and her son. They didn’t bring good luck to the Rams, who lost to the Cowboys 22-10.

Kim has been busy focusing on her four children, which also includes North, 9, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, amid Kanye‘s rants on Instagram. She attended Saint’s soccer game on Oct. 5 and wore a casual outfit that ironically included a pair of cozy Yeezy slides designed by her ex. That same day, Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, clapped back at Ye, 45, on social media, after the rapper accused the Kardashians of allegedly keeping him from seeing his daughter at her birthday party.

Following Khloe’s response to Kanye, a source told HollywoodLife that Kim “was so relieved” her sister stood up to Ye and defended their family. “Kim’s sisters have always had her back behind closed doors, and Kim had always expressed a desire for them not to get involved or say anything. But after this latest online attack, Kim had had enough,” the source said. They added, “It’s more than any one person can handle and they’ve seen the agony she’s gone through dealing with his constant assaults and they’re sick and tired of it. Kim is so grateful Khloe has her back and hopes Kanye ends this once and for all.”

Kanye’s latest social media tirade happened after he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt with conservative commentator Candace Owens. He attacked Vogue editor Gabriella-Karefa Johnson for criticizing the shirts, slammed Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber for defending Gabriella, and threw a few more of his friends under the bus. Kanye also posted anti-semitic remarks which got him suspended from Twitter and restricted from Instagram.

