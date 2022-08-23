Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message 2 Weeks After Pete Davidson Split: ‘Time Will Tell’

Just over two weeks after Kim Kardashian, 41, and comedian Pete Davidson, 28, officially split, the entrepreneur looked totally unbothered in a new set of Instagram photos. She also captioned the post, “time will always tell”, which some are seeing as a cryptic message about her breakup. Although Kim has not publicly addressed her breakup directly, this might be her subtle way of saying she is coping with the breakup by keeping a semi-positive outlook.

And although the news of the split was recent (on August 5), Kim looked absolutely stunning on the social media platform. She wore an oversized brown leather coat, a white Prada tank top, and a sheer grey skirt. Kim gazed off into the distance, as she sat on what appeared to be her bathroom sink counter. The stylish TV star also rocked a pair of knee-high grey suede boots and completed the look with minimal make-up by Mary Phillips. And to switch things up, the SKIMS founder wore her platinum blonde hair straight and let down with a sexy side-part by her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton. It doesn’t seem like there are any tears for Pete here!

Kim’s followers and friends also chimed in via the comments section to compliment the mom-of-four on her post-breakup look. Her good friend Emily Ratajkowski, 31, commented, “side part”, along with a heart eyes emoji. And a fan of Kim’s wrote, “Love the hair”, and we couldn’t agree more! One of the media personality’s fans hyped Kim up and wrote, “True that Kimmy.” It looks like everyone is team Kim on this one!

The KKW Beauty founder’s breakup with Pete comes after the two famously dated for about nine months. Shortly after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021, the pair were spotted at an amusement park together. After that, the whirlwind romance commenced and was heavily documented in the media. On May 2, the duo was spotted on the red carpet at the Met Gala, as Kim wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress from 1962. And just three months later, they called it quits.

A few days following Pete and Kim’s split, a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife some details on the breakup. The insider said that although there was a “huge attraction” and “strong connection” between the makeup mogul and Saturday Night Live star, there were “a lot of things stacked against them.” Despite the split, we are happy to see Kim looking happy and gorgeous as ever!