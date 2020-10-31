Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Plans With Sister Kylie & Friends Revealed: ‘She’s Throwing A Big Party’

Kendall and Kylie Jenner will be celebrating Halloween together with a big bash amidst a global pandemic, and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they aren’t worried.

Kylie Jenner, 23, is spending Halloween at a bash thrown by sister Kendall Jenner, 24, and the pandemic won’t stop them from celebrating the holiday. “Kendall Jenner is throwing a big Halloween party,” a source close to the family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie and a bunch of their friends are attending,” they added, noting that the bash is set to be held at the outdoor Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood where Drake recently held his 34th birthday party.

Kylie’s BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou, 23, and the Jenner sister’s friend Fai Khadra, 29, along with 100 others are reportedly attending the event on Oct. 31, Page Six also reported. Kylie hasn’t been shy about celebrating with friends so far as she dressed up earlier this week with a group as a sexy Power Ranger. The makeup mogul went as the red ranger along with her crew including Stassie, Yris Palmer, Carter Gregory, Victoria Villarroel and Sofia Villarroel.

Although sister Khloé Kardashian, 36, recently admitted to having coronavirus, the sisters are not concerned at attending an event with so many people. “They don’t seem to be worried at all of getting coronavirus,” our source added. “Even with Khloe getting it,” they noted. The Good American founder‘s experience battling the virus was documented in a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

It’s no surprise to hear the girls aren’t worried since quarantine restrictions have eased: Kylie has been seen traveling to spots like Paris and Las Vegas in recent months. Kendall also recently returned from sister Kim Kardashian ‘s recent 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti with mom Kris, sisters Kourtney and Khloe and brother Rob Kardashian . Many chimed in over Kim’s choice to host the gathering which she explained in a now-viral social media post. “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she shared on Twitter on Oct. 27.