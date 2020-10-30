Khloe Kardashian Fans Confused By New Pic Of Her On Caitlyn Jenner’s Birthday: Doesn’t ‘Look Like’ Her

Fans were surprised after seeing a photo of Khloe Kardashian at Caitlyn Jenner’s 71th birthday dinner. The ‘KUWTK’ star was wearing her hair in long, crimped waves while celebrating with her sisters and Sophia Hutchins.

Like anyone, Khloe Kardashian likes to experiment with her makeup and hair — which unfairly triggered criticism once again on Oct. 30. After ringing in 71 years two days prior, Caitlyn Jenner shared a photo of her birthday dinner with Khloe and daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, stepdaughters Kim and Kourtney, and housemate Sophia Hutchins. However, some fans chose to focus on Khloe’s looks instead of the sweet celebration.

“Who is sitting to your left?” one fan asked, seemingly referring to Khloe and her new look (she was sporting long, light brunette crimped waves). Another critic wrote, “Omg Khloe…you do not even look like you anymore,” and a third fan wrote, “That isn’t khloe is it?!!!” Someone even asked, “Why didn’t Khloe go?,” although it’s unclear if they were being sarcastic or not.

After a long run with blonde and platinum hair, Khloe returned to her naturally brunette hair just in time for her 36th birthday in June. So, that could explain why the Good American co-founder may be looking a little different these days!

Khloe has a good sense of humor, though. She even joined in on the joke about her seemingly changing appearance throughout the years during an appearance on Simon Huck and Melissa Gray Washington’s podcast, Emergency Contact, earlier in October. “Do you not remember when you and I met? You and I met because I was Nicole Richie’s assistant and you were Jonathan Cheban’s assistant, and we met, like, five faces ago. I don’t know if you remember me because it was so many faces ago. You don’t remember that?,” Khloe asked her good friend Simon, obviously poking fun at the fact that she likes to change up her look.

Khloe, her ex Tristan Thompson and her family recently returned from Kim’s 40th birthday trip on the private island of Tetiaroa in French Polynesia, which sparked a controversy in itself. Although Kim clarified that all her party guests took coronavirus-related safety precautions before embarking on the trip, she sparked a viral meme trend on Twitter after posting a long thread of photos and details about the getaway during the pandemic. Khloe made sure to defend her sister, though — clearly, Khloe is the best guest to have at your birthday party!