Khloe Kardashian’s Hair Evolution: From Dark To Platinum Blonde & Back To Brown

Khloe Kardashian has tried so many different hairstyles over the years and she has managed to pull them all off! We’re taking a look back at some of Khloe’s best ‘dos — from blonde to brunette and more!

Khloe Kardashian has always been so confident when it comes to trying out new styles and setting must-have trends. Over the years, the newly-minted 36-year-old has given her fans a lot of style inspiration, trying out new looks from her head to her toes! One element that Khloe has always felt comfortable switching up has been her hair color, and we’re looking back at her very best hairdos over the years!

When the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was first introduced to fans, Khloe was rocking a dark brown hair color not unlike her sisters Kim, 39, and Kourtney, 41. But over the years, Khloe began to find her own niche and set her own style — including her different hair colors! Prior to her recent birthday, Khloe showed off her gorgeous caramel brown hair with blonde highlights.

Khloe has yet to be photographed out and about with the look, but she did show it off to her 115 million Instagram followers on June 26, just days before her big day. She also shared a series of photos from her birthday festivities, assuring her fans in the Instagram post, “I’m loving my brown hair. I never thought I would say that lol blonde still owns my heart but this brown is giving me a little something right now.”.

But as Khloe, herself, mentioned in her own caption, she does love to go blonde! The Good American mogul has sported blonde locks on and off for years. Most recently, the beauty was working a blonde ‘do with her lighter brown roots in various photos on her Instagram account. She’s also sported her blonde hair at major industry events, like the People’s Choice Awards in November 2019 before debuting a short bob later at an Oscars after party in February. The old adage of blondes must be true if Khloe loves the look so much — she definitely has to be having some fun with the style!

As the above pictures prove, Khloe can seriously rock any hairstyle and color she sets her mind to. But if you’re looking for more evidence of the star’s ability to transform her look with total ease, then look no further. Check out the gallery above to see more images of Khloe working different hair colors and styles through the years!