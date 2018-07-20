Sophia Hutchins: 5 Things To Know About Caitlyn Jenner’s 21-Year-Old Gal Pal

Caitlyn Jenner has been spotted out and about with her rumored GF Sophia Hutchins for the last year. Here’s everything you need to know about her gal pal!

Sophia Hutchins, 21, accompanied her rumored girlfriend Caitlyn Jenner, 68, to the ESPYs on Wednesday night, marking their first US public appearance together. The pair have been hanging out for over a year, and even attended the Life Ball together in Vienna, instead of attending Caitlyn’s son’s wedding. Following the ESPY Awards, Cait took to Instagram to share a picture of the two and wrote, “Life is good!” giving one of her first confirmations that the pair are indeed a couple. We’re breaking down everything you need to know about the former Olympian’s possible GF!

1. Sophia is transgender.

Sophia told her school newspaper in 2016 that she decided to transition after she was inspired by Caitlyn Jenner’s story. She was born a man and went by Scott. “I’ve always had the question of, ‘Do I want to transition from male to female?’ I never thought a lot about doing it until I got into college because I was able to break away from my family and started to establish my own identity. College gave me the time to deal with a lot of issues that had always been there,” she said of her own transition.

2. Sophia is an aspiring model.

This gives her and Caitlyn’s daughters something to talk about! The 21-year-old shares several of her modeling pictures on her Instagram, and is always sure to credit her favorite makeup brand in the glam shots… Kylie Cosmetics!

3. Sophia and Caitlyn share a dog together.

While Caitlyn has been adamant in the past that she and Sophia are “just friends,” the pair appear to be living together and they share a dog! Sophia has essentially adopted Caitlyn’s dog Bertha, and is constantly showing her love for the pup on IG.

4. Sophia and Caitlyn are reportedly planning a wedding!

The Mirror recently reported that Cait and Sophia were preparing to tie the knot in a small ceremony at Caitlyn’s Malibu home that the two reportedly share. While they allegedly aren’t in a rush to get married, the outlet says they do consider each other soulmates.

5. Sophia is a graduate of Pepperdine University in Malibu, where she received a degree in finance.

Sophia met Caitlyn while she was still in college, but she’s a recent grad of Pepperdine and got a degree in finance. While it’s unknown how she met her GF, the two spend a lot of time together golfing in Malibu, going to car races and traveling.