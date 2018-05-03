Are Caitlyn Jenner, 68, & Sophia Hutchins, 21, Getting Married? — Reportedly Making Secret Wedding Plans

Caitlyn Jenner is secretly planning a wedding with her much younger, rumored girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, according to a shocking new report! Here’s the scoop.

Despite a 47-year age difference, Caitlyn Jenner, 68, and Sophia Hutchins, 21, have been spending quite a bit of time together lately, and now, there are rumors that they may even be getting married! “They consider each other soul mates and freely admit they couldn’t imagine a life with anyone else at this point,” an insider tells RadarOnline. The site also reports that Caitlyn and Sophia are making “secret plans to tie the knot” and that Caitlyn is actually in a rush to get married again after her fallout with the Kardashian sisters.

“Cait has a wedding planner to handle all the details,” Radar’s source claims.”This is a ream come true for Cait because her rejection by the Kardashians had left her feeling isolated. Sophia has changed all that.” The ladies are reportedly planning their nuptials for this summer in Malibu. However, an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that reports of an engagement and upcoming wedding for Caitlyn and Sophia are “not true.”

It’s no secret that Caitlyn and Sophia have a very close relationship, though. Romance rumors first began in 2017, when the women were seen together in Mexico. Recently, they’ve been photographed out and about together quite a bit, although they’ve never confirmed any reports of a romance.

Like Caitlyn, Sophia is a transgender woman. She came out with her decision to transition in a 2016 article in her school newspaper at Pepperdine University. It is rumored that Sophia is living with Caitlyn in Malibu, with those reports fueled by several photos taken in Caitlyn’s home on Sophia’s Instagram page. The women recently attended the Erasing the Stigma Leadership Awards together on April 26, as well as the GLAAD Media Awards earlier that month.