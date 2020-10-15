Khloe Kardashian Looks Identical To Kim In Tight Jumpsuit & Ariana Grande-Inspired Ponytail

Khloe Kardashian looked so much like her sister, Kim, in a series of new pics and videos featuring the Good American mogul channeling Ariana Grande! Check out the snaps!

Khloe Kardashian was all dressed up with nowhere to go, but she wasn’t complaining! In a series of new pics and video the mother-of-one, 36, shared to Instagram, Khloe rocked a black and white bodysuit chosen by her stylist Dani Michelle that looked killer on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. But it was Khloe’s hair and makeup that totally had fans doing a double take.

The stunner’s high ponytail, done by stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, and her bold makeup, by Ash K Holm, looked identical to the style her sister, Kim Kardashian, sported in her October 12 Instagram post for KKW Beauty! Just like Kim, 39, Khloe completely channeled Ariana Grande, working a high ponytail style with bold lips and eye makeup. It was truly undeniable that Khloe and Kim were basically twinning in their posts. But as it turns out, taking inspiration from the “Thank U, Next” singer, 27, has been a bit of a Kardashian sister trend, as of late!

On October 10, Kylie Jenner got in touch with her own “Dangerous Woman” by sporting a super-high ponytail and glittering, peach-hued mini-dress. As if her ‘do and fabulous frock weren’t enough, Kylie’s makeup looked like it was very much inspired by Ariana Grande’s iconic pout. Kylie’s lips looked extra plump and her eyes were highlighted beautifully with glowing eyeshadow and eyeliner.

Even before Kylie was showing off her look for a night on the town, Khloe looked like she was cosplaying Ariana again in her October 2 snap. Instead of going for the high ponytail, this time around, Khloe opted for Ariana’s signature long pigtails. The stunner also fashioned a corset top and latex black pants that fit snuggly!

These sisters are definitely feeling inspired by the young songstress, and we don’t blame them! Along with being a total fashionista, Ariana is a true global icon, much like the Kardashian and Jenner women. Even now, fans are anxiously awaiting the brand new album the songstress teased for her devoted admirers on October 14, and based on their looks, we cannot help but think the KarJenner sisters cannot wait to listen to the Grammy-nominee’s new hits!