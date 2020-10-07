Kylie Jenner Mirrors Sister Khloe’s Ariana Grande Ponytail Look In Crop Top & Jeans: ‘Felt Cute’

Kylie Jenner totally channeled pop star Ariana Grande in her latest IG post, as she rocked a tiny crop top and two, curly pigtails.

Twin alert! Kylie Jenner, 23, looked just like songstress Ariana Grande, 27, when she rocked a cute, pigtail hairstyle in her latest Instagram snap. The mom-of-one took to social media on October 7 to share a sultry pic of herself in a barely-there, white crop top and light wash denim jeans. The ab-bearing outfit was complemented by her adorable hairstyle, featuring two, long ponytails — just like Ari’s signature look!

She captioned the post, “felt cute,” and fans were quick to agree with her in the comments. “Dayyyyum shawty,” one follower wrote, adding a heart eye emoji while big sis Kim Kardashian, 39, commented, “#1Stunner.” Kylie’s glam look was equally on-point, as she rocked a dramatic, bright yellow eye shadow and long, pointy beige nails.

Nevertheless, Kylie wasn’t the first member of the KarJenner clan to resemble Ari in an Instagram snap. Her sister Khloe Kardashian, 36, shared a gorgeous photo on October 2 in a brightly colored corset, shiny leather pants, and her hair in pigtails! “What in the Ariana grande is this,” one fan joked in the comments section, noting how much she looked like the songstress, while another wrote, “ariana grande looks so good here.”

Ariana was most recently seen donning long pigtails at the MTV VMAs! The Grammy-winning singer looked fierce in a plunging purple crop top for her performance of “Rain On Me” with Lady Gaga, while her brunette pigtails swung around behind her.