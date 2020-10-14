Interview
Khloe Kardashian Says She Had No Nanny During Lockdown, While Explaining Why True Is In Her Gym Pics

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian just shared a very relatable experience as a parent during quarantine. — Her daughter True, 2, joined her at-home workouts because she ‘had no help’ during lockdown.

See, (some) celebrities are just like us! In a new interview, Khloe Kardashian admitted that she’s just “trying to figure it out” when it comes to parenting and living life amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Since she didn’t have any hired help to care for True Thompson, 2, during the lockdown period, Khloe incorporated her daughter into her workouts.

“I definitely think because of my fitness journey and already having such a regimented schedule when it comes to working out, it kind of kept me sane during these crazy times,” the Good American founder, 36, told Refinery29. “I had to learn to adapt by doing mommy-daughter workouts. [True] is obviously not working out, but it’s things like me putting her in a wagon and sprinting up a hill,” she recalled, explaining, “I belted a wagon to my waist because I don’t have any help. We’re all just trying to figure it out.”

Back in May, Khloe shared a number of clips to Instagram (seen above) that showed her running around her Calabasas, CA gated community, with True, who sat in a mobile cart, strapped to her waist. The mother-daughter duo was joined by the Kardashian family’s longtime trainer, Don-A-Matrix. At the time, Khloe expressed how grueling the workout was, noting that Don “was really pushing me this day.”

While fitness is always top-of-mind for Khloe, she went on to explain how the  coronavirus pandemic made her realize how important her routine is — not only her, but for True. “I want to show my daughter, by example, that there are healthy ways to be active every day. You don’t have to be so rigid in the gym,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said. “I like to work out early, it just sets the tone for the rest of my day, it makes me want to eat better and be active and healthy. By her seeing me like this, I hope she’s active and takes care of herself.”

Another part of Khloe’s “routine” that’s kept her sane since the start of the pandemic is her daily prayers. “For me, I’m someone that prays often,” the new Dose & Co ambassador said.  “But during all of this, I have learned to be more strict with waking up and saying a prayer every morning. We all have something to be grateful for, no matter how horrible this year has been for everyone in different ways.”