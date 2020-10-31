Cardi B Transforms Into Snake-Haired Medusa For Epic Halloween Costume — See Pic

Cardi B has stunned in a Medusa costume, complete with snakes in her hair and even a snake body thanks to some incredible special effects.

It’s no surprise Cardi B pulled out all the stops for Halloween 2020! The “WAP” singer revealed her second look of the season, and it featured some pretty amazing special effects. “MEDUSA outfit,” Cardi captioned her October 31 Instagram post, which you can see here. In the stunning snap, she laid on her side in a strapless gold, metal bustier with matching gold hardware around her waist. She also wore a snake bodice from her waist all the way down to her toes, which made her look even more like Medusa.

To complete the look, Cardi’s hair was worn in an up-do with CGI snakes coming out of it! She kept the theme going with a lot of snake accessories including a gold choker, bracelets, and bands wrapped around her upper arms. Even her nails were adorned with delicate gold snakes! When it came to her makeup look, she stunned in a heavily contoured look, including deep brown eyeshadow and a matching brown lip color.

The day prior, she visited a haunted house with husband Offset, and revealed one of her wackiest hair looks yet. She took to her Instagram Stories on October 30 to document the spooky evening, giving fans a glimpse at her abstract wig which featured a bright blue hue with neon green, puzzle piece-shaped highlights placed all over the hair for an eye-catching effect. She paired the next-level glam look with an electric blue catsuit to match her equally bright hair.

While in the car on the way to the Halloween-themed haunted house, she showed off her accessories including white Reebok sneakers, black fur coat, and ultra long pale pink nails. Upon returning home, she rocked a pair of fluffy pink slippers and filmed a selfie video in the mirror. “Am I getting big babe?” she asks Offset, to which he replies, “Big? No.”