See Pic

Cardi B Transforms Into Snake-Haired Medusa For Epic Halloween Costume — See Pic

cardi b
AP
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner dresses as a 'Power Ranger' for Halloween in Beverly Hills, CA. 30 Oct 2020 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711419_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian dresses up as Carole Baskin with her children, and Jonathan Cheban as Tiger King, Los Angeles, CA. 30 Oct 2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711379_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton red hot in her Halloween 'Red Angel' outfit, as she leaves her LA home. 30 Oct 2020 Pictured: Paris Hilton. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711673_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenners BFF Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou and a friend dressed in costume head to a private Halloween party at a house in Beverly Hills,CA. 30 Oct 2020 Pictured: Anastasia Karanikolaou, Stassie Baby. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711500_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Cardi B has stunned in a Medusa costume, complete with snakes in her hair and even a snake body thanks to some incredible special effects.

It’s no surprise Cardi B pulled out all the stops for Halloween 2020! The “WAP” singer revealed her second look of the season, and it featured some pretty amazing special effects. “MEDUSA outfit,” Cardi captioned her October 31 Instagram post, which you can see here. In the stunning snap, she laid on her side in a strapless gold, metal bustier with matching gold hardware around her waist. She also wore a snake bodice from her waist all the way down to her toes, which made her look even more like Medusa.

cardi b
Cardi B has transformed into Medusa for Halloween. Image: AP

To complete the look, Cardi’s hair was worn in an up-do with CGI snakes coming out of it! She kept the theme going with a lot of snake accessories including a gold choker, bracelets, and bands wrapped around her upper arms. Even her nails were adorned with delicate gold snakes! When it came to her makeup look, she stunned in a heavily contoured look, including deep brown eyeshadow and a matching brown lip color.

The day prior, she visited a haunted house with husband Offset, and revealed one of her wackiest hair looks yet. She took to her Instagram Stories on October 30 to document the spooky evening, giving fans a glimpse at her abstract wig which featured a bright blue hue with neon green, puzzle piece-shaped highlights placed all over the hair for an eye-catching effect. She paired the next-level glam look with an electric blue catsuit to match her equally bright hair.

While in the car on the way to the Halloween-themed haunted house, she showed off her accessories including white Reebok sneakers, black fur coat, and ultra long pale pink nails. Upon returning home, she rocked a pair of fluffy pink slippers and filmed a selfie video in the mirror. “Am I getting big babe?” she asks Offset, to which he replies, “Big? No.”