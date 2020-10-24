Drake Celebrates 34th Birthday With Lavish Bash In Los Angeles

Drake welcomed in the age of 34 with an impressive party that included a delicious menu of food, multiple cakes with sparklers, and a packed room full of people on the night of Oct. 23.

Drake had a fun-filled Friday night when he celebrated turning 34 by getting together with a large group of his friends at a ritzy party in Los Angeles, CA! The rapper showed up in eye-catching photos and videos that some partygoers posted to Instagram on Oct. 24 and they seemed to prove he had a fantastic time. In some of the various posts, the smiling birthday guy posed with pals, and in others, which were candids, he looked thrilled while getting into action on the eventful night.

One snapshot, which was shared by DJ Spade aka @spademuzik, showed the “Hotline Bling” singer, who was wearing a gray criss-crossed blazer over a dark-colored shirt and pants, standing in front of two matching cakes with sparklers along with other people. He couldn’t help but gaze up at one sparkler while looking as happy as could be. “HAD TO BRING IT OUT,” the caption for the photo read along with several cake emojis.

Another photo from the DJ showed what appeared to be the party’s menu. It read, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DRAKE” at the top and included delicious-sounding items such as a sushi platter, chicken bolognese, grilled shrimp, and more. “Eat first then drink or both same time..think I’m going to eat everything here,” the caption for the menu read.

Producer G-RY also took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself standing with Drake at the bash. In it, the musician is giving a serious yet cool look to the camera while G-RY smiles in a tie-dye hoodie and sunglasses. “Big ups and More Life my brudda @champagnepapi can’t thank you enough for everything..real day one shit…Shouts to @doublesworld on the oop,” the caption read.

Other videos that showed off the glorious setting of Drake’s L.A. party location were shared by Lori Serna of Wife Of The Party, who designed the decor, and her assistant. The dark room and candles, which can be seen in the videos above, gave off the perfect ambiance for a cozy night of music, drinks, food, and great times with those closest to the artist.

Although Drake has yet to share some of his own party pics, he did repost some birthday wishes from various friends and family on his Instagram story throughout the past 24 hours, showing off his gratitude for all the love he’s getting as he turns the big 34. Before his L.A. bash, he touched down in Las Vegas on Oct. 22, and a source told us that he plans on celebrating his special day in Sin City as well.

“Drake has left Canada and boarded his customized private jet called Air Drake to head for the US where he’s going to be celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. He’ll “also be promoting his Certified Lover Boy album while he’s there. Drake landed in Vegas yesterday and will stay throughout the weekend but doesn’t have any specific plans at the moment for when he’s returning to Canada.”

We’ll be on the lookout to see if Drake has another celebration soon!