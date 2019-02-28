Drake’s Las Vegas Residency Confirmed: When, Where & More To Know

Drake’s headed to Las Vegas, baby! Champagne Papi’s long-rumored residency in Sin City is real, so find out when it starts, where it’s going down and more!

So far, 2019 is turning out to be one hell of a year for Drake – and it’s not even March yet! In addition to his legendary mixtape So Far Gone being made available on streaming platforms for the first time ever, Drake is headed to Las Vegas for a five-show “residency” at the XS Nightclub. “Wynn Las Vegas is proud to announce its partnership with multi-platinum award-winning artist, Drake,” the venue said in a Feb. 28 press release.

“Drake will begin the first of five 2019 performances on Saturday, May 4, coinciding perfectly with the 10-year anniversary of XS Nightclub,” the press release said. ”Wynn Las Vegas and Drake will collaborate to bring an entirely original nightlife experience to XS Nightclub, which will include a brand-new stage and cutting-edge production to the storied 40,000 square-feet indoor and outdoor space. From Drake’s chart-topping singles to his GRAMMY Award-winning hits, guests can expect to be exhilarated by his performance. “

“It’s an absolute honor to welcome Drake to the Wynn family,” Alex Cordova, Managing Partner of Wynn Nightlife, said in the release. “Drake and Wynn Las Vegas are planning on bringing something spectacular to the stage at XS. We are redefining nightlife and anchoring our new vision with one of the most celebrated artists of this decade. Our team is thrilled with the endless possibilities of partnering with such a creative force.” Tickets for the May 4 and May 18 performances are available now, with additional dates to be announced in summer 2019.

So, it’s less like a typical “residency,” and more a partnership. Either way, the XS Nightclub and Drake are teaming up to give fans a chance to experience Drizzy like they never have before — really! The Wynn is considerably smaller than the stadiums that Drake is used to selling out. “We’re going to completely remove the DJ booth,” he adds. “Our artists perform in the round,” Alex Cordova told Rolling Stone, “so essentially, where the exterior and the interior space meets in the center, that’s where the stage is going to be. So Drake is going to be able to perform for the intimate crowd of 1,800 [on one side] and also to [a crowd of around 3,000] on the other side.”

Rumors of Drake’s “residency” began in January according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, when Drake closed out a show at XS with a cryptic speech. “When I came back, I thought it’d be back at T-Mobile Arena … but I’ll be back here at XS all year,” he said. “You’ll have a lot of chances to see me.” There were rumors that Drake’s deal with the venue was worth more than $10 million, but a spokesperson declined to comment to Rolling Stone on that.