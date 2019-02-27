Drake Drops Surprise Verse On Summer Walker’s ‘Girls Need Love’ Remix & Fans Are So Here For It

Breakout star Summer Walker enlisted the rap music king for her latest remix! Listen to her link up with Drake up for the re-release of ‘Girls Need Love’!

Summer Walker whipped out R&B perfection when she dropped her track “Girls Need Love” in 2018, and somehow, the song just got even better. The songstress gave her smash new life on Feb. 27, when she enlisted none other than Drake for a verse! The sexy track is all about some late night lovin’ and Drake wasn’t shy about saying so.”Trust me it’s all okay, trust me it’s all//You just need some, someone that’s calm and patient,” Drizzy raps on the sensual track. “You just need some, dick with no complications//You just need some, you just need some, late night attention,” he goes on to say. Steamy AF! Fans are loving the unlikely collaboration. “Drake really snapped on that summer walker remix song,” one said on Twitter after the song hit streaming services.

Summer’s momentum is unstoppable these days! The Atlanta-hailing singer dropped her latest EP, Clear, on Jan. 25, and it already has fans falling in love with all four tracks. Plus, the Interscope Records signee was just announced as an Apple Music ‘Up Next’ artist! Summer serves as the streaming service’s first ‘Up Next’ artist of 2019, an honor that has previously been bestowed upon the likes of Daniel Caesar, Khalid, 6lack and H.E.R! It’s just a matter of time before the singer joins Drizzy up on the A-list!

We love that Drake is out here supporting rising artists, but he may also have something of his own coming soon! Footage of new, previously-unreleased music from the rapper reportedly surfaced at a party earlier this month. The clip was recorded at an OVO-hosted event, according to HNHH, and has a fresh R&B-leaning sound. HollywoodLife will be sure to keep you posted when the hot new track drops!

Listen to the new joint track from Drake and Summer above! As Drizzy’s first piece of new music for the year, he’s off to one hell of a start.