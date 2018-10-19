Summer Walker: 5 Things To Know About Singer On Release Day Of Her Debut Album

This is the only time we’ll hear the words ‘Last Day of Summer’ and be excited! Summer Walker’s debut album is here, and it’s a must. Learn more about this incredible woman and her music while you listen!

Unfamiliar with Summer Walker? Now that the talented singer just dropped her debut album, Last Day of Summer, there will be more escaping her! The admittedly short project is packed with hits, and fans are obsessed with each and every one. So, it’s time to learn more about this incredible young woman, her story, and her success. Here’s five key facts you should know about Summer:

1. Last Day of Summer dropped on October 19. Normally we wouldn’t tell you to stop reading HL, but seriously; find this album and listen ASAP if you haven’t! If you’re a fan of Summer’s sultry songs “CPR” and “Girls Need Love”, then you’re going to dig this so much.

2. She’s about to go on tour with 6lack. We are SO excited for this! Summer is opening for 6lack on their upcoming tour, along with Tierra Whack. Talk about a stacked lineup. The tour stars on November 2 in Memphis, Tennessee, and ends December 23 in Atlanta, Georgia. They’re hitting over 20 dates all over the United States between then. If you can’t wait until November, they’re also all playing some dates together in Europe right now!

3. She’s been compared to artists like SZA and H.E.R. If you’re just as obsessed with these talented ladies as we are, then you’re going to dig Summer’s music. Summer actually just played with H.E.R. and Ella Mai at the Best Life Music Festival in Miami! Ugh, we wish we could have been there!

4. Her influences include some major R&B heavyweights. Summer has stated that she gets her influence from artists like Amy Winehouse, Erykah Badu, and Jimi Hendrix. And that’s clear when you listen to her emotional and powerful music. Think major moody vibes in her piano and guitar backing, along with her soulful singing.

5. She’s signed to LVRN. Summer’s on of the rising stars of LVRN, the Atlanta-based, Interscope-affiliated organization that includes artists like Raury, DRAM, and 6LACK. She’s become one of the label’s breakout stars. She’s also working behind the scenes at the label, too! Summer’s involved with artist and studio management and creative direction. A total Jill of All Trades, right?

