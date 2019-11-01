Chris Brown Teases ‘Fire’ Collaboration With Summer Walker & Fans Are Here For It

Chris Brown could be cooking up another fantastic duet after the ones he’s done in the past found him at the top of the Billboard charts.

Drop it like its hot! Fans lost their minds when Chris Brown, 30, teased a duet with fellow R&B singer Summer Walker, 23, on Instagram on Oct. 31. He shared a brief Instagram Story that was captioned with “Me and Summer Walker… just saying, sanging” while fueling the flames by adding a heart, fire and prayer emoji to his post. Summer looked to be in agreement with him by sharing his Story on her Instagram later on in the day. The world of social media loved the idea of these two linking up, with one going as far to say that “R&B is coming back” if they got together. Another thought their possible track would be a huge seller, saying “A straight banger the song would definitely go platinum or higher.”

Chris has an epic history of working with other artists that have helped him become one of the biggest stars in the music over the past decade. His debut single “Run It” featuring Juelz Santana, 37, topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts for five weeks all the way back in 2005. Other songs that have had similar success for Chris and co include “Deuces” featuring Tyga, 29, and Kevin McCall, 34, and “No Air” with Jordin Sparks, 29.

I have arrived. Summer is a relative newbie to the music industry but has found a ton of success in a short amount of time. She scored a massive hit with her “Girls Need Love” remix featuring Drake, 33, last year and just dropped her solo debut album Over It on Oct. 4 which debuted at number 2 on The Billboard 200.

The Atlanta, Georgia native is loving her newfound fame. She shared an Instagram video from a concert of hers on Nov. 1 that left her with a ton of gratitude towards her fan base. “This s**t crazy, all these sold out shows, really appreciate the love,” she gushed in the caption.

Summer has already been compared to some major R&B singers in the game like SZA, 28, and H.E.R., 22. Her musical influences range from the late Amy Winehouse and Jimi Hendrix all the way to “On & On” songstress Erykah Badu, 48.