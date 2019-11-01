Music News
Hollywood Life

Chris Brown Teases ‘Fire’ Collaboration With Summer Walker & Fans Are Here For It

Chris Brown Summer Walker
REX/Shutterstock
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris were photographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together. *Shot on 1/19/19*Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris.Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Chris Brown could be cooking up another fantastic duet after the ones he’s done in the past found him at the top of the Billboard charts.

Drop it like its hot! Fans lost their minds when Chris Brown, 30, teased a duet with fellow R&B singer Summer Walker, 23, on Instagram on Oct. 31. He shared a brief Instagram Story that was captioned with “Me and Summer Walker… just saying, sanging” while fueling the flames by adding a heart, fire and prayer emoji to his post. Summer looked to be in agreement with him by sharing his Story on her Instagram later on in the day. The world of social media loved the idea of these two linking up, with one going as far to say that “R&B is coming back” if they got together. Another thought their possible track would be a huge seller, saying “A straight banger the song would definitely go platinum or higher.”

Chris has an epic history of working with other artists that have helped him become one of the biggest stars in the music over the past decade. His debut single “Run It” featuring Juelz Santana, 37, topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts for five weeks all the way back in 2005. Other songs that have had similar success for Chris and co include “Deuces” featuring Tyga, 29, and Kevin McCall, 34, and “No Air” with Jordin Sparks, 29.

I have arrived. Summer is a relative newbie to the music industry but has found a ton of success in a short amount of time. She scored a massive hit with her “Girls Need Love” remix featuring Drake, 33, last year and just dropped her solo debut album Over It on Oct. 4 which debuted at number 2 on The Billboard 200.

The Atlanta, Georgia native is loving her newfound fame. She shared an Instagram video from a concert of hers on Nov. 1 that left her with a ton of gratitude towards her fan base. “This s**t crazy, all these sold out shows, really appreciate the love,” she gushed in the caption.

Summer has already been compared to some major R&B singers in the game like SZA, 28, and H.E.R., 22. Her musical influences range from the late Amy Winehouse and Jimi Hendrix all the way to “On & On” songstress Erykah Badu, 48.