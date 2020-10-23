Drake Leaves Canada & Heads To Las Vegas On His $185M Private Jet To Celebrate His 34th Birthday

HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVE details about how Drake plans on celebrating his upcoming birthday as the rapper turns 34 on Oct. 24!

Drake has big plans in store for his 34th birthday! A source close to the “Tootsie Slide” rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Drake, who is a dual citizen of the US and Canada, left his home in Toronto and landed in Las Vegas on Oct. 22 where he’ll be celebrating the special occasion this weekend.

“Drake has left Canada and boarded his customized private jet called Air Drake to head for the US where he’s going to be celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas,” the insider revealed. Although Drake’s special day falls on Oct. 24, the four-time Grammy Award-winner will “also be promoting his Certified Lover Boy album while he’s there. Drake landed in Vegas yesterday and will stay throughout the weekend but doesn’t have any specific plans at the moment for when he’s returning to Canada.”

The A-lister touched down in Sin City with his $185 million Boeing 767-300F, which was redesigned in March by Louis Vuitton Menswear Creative Director and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh. Drake’s cloud print airplane has multiple bedrooms, a private living room, a sprawling cabin area filled with couches and leather recliners that can seat up to 30 people, a big screen TV, and more.

But Drake’s birthday bash isn’t the only party he’s been planning lately. Earlier this month, the father-of-one and Sophie Brussaux united to celebrate their son Adonis Graham‘s third birthday on Oct. 11. The proud dad and the cofounder of Art Helps, 31, threw a joint celebration at Drake’s Toronto home with a few family members, including his mother, Sandi Graham.

As we previously reported, a source close to Drake EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Drake and Sophie have a healthy co-parenting relationship and are definitely on the same page when it comes to making decisions for Adonis. They’ve come a long way for the sake of their son and are in such a good place right now. Drake and Sophie came together because they don’t want their son missing out on any special moments without having both of his parents present. They both have very busy schedules but Adonis comes before that, plain and simple.”