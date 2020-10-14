Why Drake Wanted To Throw Joint 3rd Bday For Adonis With Sophie Brussaux: ‘It Should Always Be This Way’

Adonis Graham enjoyed his 3rd birthday with both parents, Drake and Sophie Brussaux, in Toronto on Oct. 11! Go inside their amazing co-parenting relationship and learn why it was important to Drake to have Sophie present for their son’s big day.

Drake and Sophie Brussaux united to celebrate their son Adonis Graham‘s third birthday on Saturday, October 11. The rapper, 33, and cofounder of Art Helps, 31, threw a joint celebration at Drake’s Toronto home with a few family members, including his mother, Sandi Graham. While the party was more of a low key event, it was a night that the whole family won’t forget.

“They kept the party to just family so it was very small. Drake was so happy his mom Sandi could be there because she’s very close with Adonis and she’s crazy about him,” a source close to Drake told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “Sandi really likes Sophie too, and they get along great, which is something Drake is very grateful for. Being able to throw his son a birthday party together with Sophie and celebrate those milestones with her there, and have it be totally stress free and happy is everything to Drake,” the source explained, adding that Drake “wants it to be that way, always.”

Sophie has been spending a lot more time in Drake’s home city of Toronto since they welcomed Adonis in 2017. “It is super important to Drake that Adonis and Sophie spend a lot of time in Toronto so that he’s able to have lots of time with them both,” the insider revealed. “Drake is so happy that Sophie agreed to it and has been willing to make a life in Toronto. He goes above and beyond to make sure she has everything she needs because he wants the mother of his son to be happy and he wants to always have a good relationship with her.”

A second source close to the “Toosie Slide” rapper agreed, adding, “Drake and Sophie have a healthy co-parenting relationship and are definitely on the same page when it comes to making decisions for Adonis.” The insider explained, “They’ve come a long way for the sake of their son and are in such a good place right now. Drake and Sophie came together to organize a special birthday for Adonis at his home in Toronto because they don’t want their son missing out on any special moments without having both of his parents present. They both have very busy schedules but Adonis comes before that, plain and simple.”

Drake took to Instagram over the weekend to share a few sweet moments from Adonis’ 3rd birthday. He posted one photo with his son that showed off a collection of black and silver balloons inside his Toronto home. Sophie also acknowledged their son’s birthday on her Instagram page by reflecting on her “long 24-hour labor.”

She recalled, “3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labour. I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS!” Sophie tagged Drake, proudly telling the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper, “We did that.”

Drake confirmed the longtime rumors that he fathered a child with Sophie, a former adult film star, in June of 2018. He revealed the news on a number of songs on his double album, Scorpion. Addressing his son for the first time on his track “March 14”, Drake raps: “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/ I was hiding the world from my kid.”