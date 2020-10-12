Drake Celebrates Son Adonis’ 3rd Birthday With Balloons & Smiles In Rare Pic: ‘Young Stunna’

Little Adonis is already 3 years old! Drake celebrated his son’s third birthday on Oct. 11 with a party. The rapper couldn’t stop smiling while looking down at his adorable little one.

Only the best for Adonis Graham‘s third birthday! Drake, 33, had a celebration for his son and posted a precious father-son photo in honor of the special occasion. Adonis, dressed in a black t-shirt and black jeans, had the biggest smile on his face as he sat on the floor. Drake looked down at his son with the biggest grin.

Drake and Adonis were surrounded by white, black, and silver balloons. The silver balloons were in the shape of stars, along with one “3” balloon, while the others made a rocket. “Young Stunna,” Drake captioned the Instagram photo.

On his Instagram Story, Drake took a sweet photo of Adonis hugging his look-alike grandmother, Sandi Graham. Adonis clearly gets that blonde hair from Sandi! Drake also posted another photo of himself and Adonis giggling up a storm at the birthday party.

Sophie Brussaux, 31, Drake’s ex and Adonis’ mom, also shared a birthday message to her baby boy. “Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux! 3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labour,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi.” She also shared sweet photos from Adonis’ birth.

This is the first time we’ve seen Adonis in nearly a month. Sophie posted cute Instagram photos of Adonis on his first day back at school in Sept. 2020. Drake also snapped a picture of his son before school. “First Day Of School…The World Is Yours kid,” Drake wrote about his son. Adonis is growing up so fast!