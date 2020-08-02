See Pic
Drake’s Son Adonis, 2, Makes Adorable Face During Mom Sophie Brussaux’s Party — See New Pic

Drake’s son Adonis Graham made a rare social media appearance courtesy of his beautiful mother Sophie Brussaux!

Surprise! Sophie Brussaux gave millions of people a reason to collectively go “aww” when she posted a photo of her and Drake‘s son Adonis Graham, 2, on Saturday, August 1. It was a special occasion for the gorgeous model as she celebrated her 31st birthday with him and some of her pals that had an Arabian Nights theme. She managed to stick the snap of them in between two pics of her looking absolutely stunning in a lavish pink dress that she paired with her cotton candy hair. Sophie also posted an Instagram story of her house being decorated with a bunch of festive balloons.

There he is! Adonis was in the most excited of moods for his mommy’s big day. She hoisted him up in his arms while he appeared to be clapping with joy which made Sophie smile from ear to ear. He dressed in the cutest of ways in a printed gray t-shirt and shorts with his sweet curly hair stealing focus from the rest of the pic.

Adonis didn’t make his social media debut until March of this year well after Sophie gave birth to him on October 11, 2017. The “Hotline Bling” singer was the one responsible for showing off his pride and joy in a set of photos of them together that included one with all three involved.

The little one has re-emerged on Instagram in the months since. Sophie shared a video of Adonis making adorable artwork in a sweet video shared in May where he attempted to paint a pair of his mom’s jeans much to her delight.

Drake later got fans all emotional when he shared another cute pic of his son on Father’s Day. The 2-year-old was curled under a duvet in bed in the pic while wearing a white sweater featuring colorful stars. He held his hand up to his face and pouted while looking at something out of frame.