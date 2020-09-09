Drake Shares Rare Pic Of Son Adonis, 2, On His First Day Of School: ‘The World Is Yours, Kid’

They grow up so fast! On his son’s first day of school, Drake shared a picture of his little boy, Adonis, looking just like his rapper father and his artist mother. See the adorable pic and Drake’s message for his youngster!

Keep the family close, indeed! Since revealing to the world he had a son two years ago, Drake has made it his mission to prove how good of a father he can be to his son, Adonis. The kiddo, who will turn 3 in October, got ready for his first day of school on Wednesday, September 9th, and it looks like his proud papa was on hand to give his kid a proper send off.

‘First Day Of School,’ Drake captioned the sweet photo of his son, who wore Chrome Hearts sweats and hoodie for the occasion, his usual mess of curly hair braided back, to see that sweet face of his that looks identical to his dad and mom, Sophie Brussaux. Drake sent his son off on his big day with a special message. ‘The world is yours,’ he wrote.

The last few months have been truly special for Drake, being able to be a father to Adonis in a more active way, now that he and mom Sophie live in Toronto. “Drake does everything to give his son the best life possible and that includes treating his son’s mother with nothing but love and respect,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife earlier in the summer. As to whether the close contact has rekindled a romance with Sophie, the source added, “His relationship with her is amazing, but they’re strictly co-parents.”

Nothing wrong with that, especially if they can make it work — and it’s clear that they do! But it wasn’t an easy start, as the “God’s Plan” rapper explained after Adonis was born in 2018 on the HBO series, The Shop. “I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, you know, we’ve had our moments,” he said. “I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to, like, not love his mother or I don’t want like, I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. Like, we have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible and now, like, I’m just really excited to be a great father.”

And a great father he turned out to be indeed! Looking at his Instagram page, you can see doting tributes to his gorgeous, blue-eyed little boy. Like on this past Father’s Day, when Drake shared the above photo of Adonis, snuggled in his bed, marveling at his adorable kid and his gorgeous head of curly, blond hair. What a sweet moment between father and son.

Wishing his youngster off to school is a major milestone for Drake, who has seemingly concurred the music industry with each new track and album. As a father, though, the artist is embarking on a whole new journey, one that fans cannot wait to watch unfold. We look forward to seeing more endearing moments from this father-son pair in the future!