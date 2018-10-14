Drake Confesses He Wanted To Start A Family With Rihanna & Speaks About His Baby Son

Drake just opened up about his son, Adonis, in a new interview. He also revealed that he once wanted to have a family with Rihanna.

Drake just admitted that he once wanted to start a family with Rihanna. “As life takes shape and teaches you your own lessons, I end up in this situation where I don’t have the fairy tale, like, ‘Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna and this is like so perfect’…it looks so good on paper,” the rapper, 31, said during an interview with LeBron James and Maverick Carter on the new HBO series The Shop on Oct. 12. “By the way, I wanted that too at one time.”

While Drizzy didn’t end up having kids with the “Wild Thoughts” singer, he did have a son with French artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux. In 2017, she gave birth to their son, Adonis, which Drake confirmed was his on his track, “March 14,” off his June 2018 album, Scorpion.

“I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy,” he said as she showed LeBron a photo of the baby on his phone. “Crazy blue eyes, bro,” the NBA star responded. “Crazy blue eyes, baby blue eyes,” Drake said. “You know he’s already in the pool like shooting the basketball. He’s gonna get to a certain age, I’m gonna bring him right to ‘Bron’s house and I’ma be like, ‘Yo, summer camp at Bronny’s house!”

"Well I don't have the fairy tale life like, oh Drake married Rihanna and it's so perfect" pic.twitter.com/wYvWfcP25w — Earl Moené (@MrVezzy) October 13, 2018

The “God’s Plan” hitmaker also opened up about navigating co-parenting with someone he doesn’t really have a relationship with. “I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, you know, we’ve had our moments,” he said. “I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to like not love his mother or I don’t want like, I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. Like, we have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible and now, like, I’m just really excited to be a great father.”

THE TRUTH: Drake Opens up about the story behind his son! pic.twitter.com/aUMCzOyfYt — chune (@Chune_App) October 13, 2018

Drake’s own upbringing and strained relationship between his own parents also influenced the way he approaches fatherhood. “Because I want [my son] to love his mother and I have to project that energy,” he said. “But I didn’t come from that. I came from my mother being like, ‘Nah, your dad is this.'” But one thing my dad would never speak ill of my mother, ever ever ever, and my mother is the nicest, kindest, sweetest woman, but she’s a woman scorned and a woman who, you know, is exhausted.”