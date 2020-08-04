Drake’s Ex Shares Adorable New Pic Of Their Son Adonis, 2: See His Cutest Pics & Videos Ever

Drake and Sophie Brussaux share the cutest son. See Adonis Graham’s most adorable moments, like when he was captured clapping at his mom’s birthday party.

Drake’s son Adonis Graham, whom the rapper welcomed with French painter Sophie Brussaux in Oct. 2017, was a mystery to the world until the release of Pusha T’s diss track “The Story of Adidon” in May 2018. Now, the toddler makes a number of cameos on both of his parents’ social media! For the first time ever, Drake shared photos of Adonis — who is now two years old — on his Instagram page in March of 2020. He also made sure to give his first and only child an Instagram shout-out on Father’s Day 2020.

Drake and Sophie’s relationship is now “amazing,” but “they’re strictly co-parents,” a source close to Drake EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in April of 2020. However, he keeps his family close by. “Drake‘s so happy that she’s moved to Toronto with Adonis because he loves having his son close by. His family has gotten to be very close with Adonis and with Sophie too,” our source added. Now, see Adonis’ cutest moments caught on camera by his loving parents!

ADONIS CELEBRATES HIS MOM’S BIRTHDAY

The two-year-old most recently made an appearance in the birthday photo slideshow that his mom, Sophie, posted to Instagram after celebrating her 31st birthday on Aug. 1. In one of the photos, the birthday girl held her sweet son as he excitedly clapped to celebrate his mom ringing in another year of life! “Arabian nights birthday theme… I have the best friends ever thank you,” Sophie captioned the post.

ADONIS GETS A FATHERS’ DAY SHOUT-OUT

Drake revealed how proud he is to be the father of Adonis by sharing this photo of the sleepy toddler! “Happy Fathers Day to all the real g’z handling business,” Drake captioned the adorable snapshot, and tagged his own father, Dennis Graham.

ADONIS REVEALS HIS FRENCH ACCENT

Drake also spent time with Adonis on Father’s Day 2020. While opening presents from his mini me in the video above, Adonis can be heard carrying a conversation — thus revealing the toddler’s French accent! This is no surprise, considering that his mom was born and raised in France.

ADONIS SHOWS OFF HIS CREATIVE SIDE

Sophie passed on her artistic genes to Adonis. It’s the gift that keeps on giving, because on Mother’s Day 2020, she received these customized jeans and a colorful drawing from her son! Sophie happily revealed her artsy presents on Instagram, and included this sweet video of herself cuddling with Adonis.

ADONIS RIDES IN THE CAR

Safety first! Adonis is pictured here happily riding in a car with his mom, Sophie, while buckled into a toddler-approved car seat. Look at his golden curls!