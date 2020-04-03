Drake Demonstrates How To Do The ‘Toosie Slide’ TikTok Dance In $100 Million Toronto Mansion: Watch

After taking over TikTok and revealing his son to the world, Drake feels like dancing. Champagne Papi just dropped the music video for ‘Toosie Slide,’ which was essentially a virtual tour of his luxurious mansion.

“It go right foot up / left foot, slide / Left foot up / right foot, slide.” With this handful of words, Drake launched his takeover of TikTok, dropping a viral earworm that inspired #toosieslidechallenge. After a snippet of the track set social media ablaze, Drake, 33, really had no choice but to release the track in full. Thus, the song, titled “Toosie Slide,” dropped on Apr. 2, and it’s a TikTok enthusiast’s dream. Drake was even courteous enough to release a music video on the same night, demonstrating how to execute the “Toosie Slide” moves.

Drake did the “Toosie Slide” throughout his lavish 50,000-square foot estate in his hometown of Toronto, which cost a whopping $100,000 million! The music video began inside his mansion, where Drake glided across the fortress’s many marble rooms. It eventually ended with a fireworks display shooting above his mansion’s pool that could’ve rivaled Disneyland’s aerial show. We also appreciate Drake adhering to social distancing guidelines (he was the sole star of the music video).

So, how did this song happen? Credit Toosie, aka @TheRealYvngQuan on social media for causing this viral sensation, and for giving the track its name. On Sunday (March 29), Toosie shared a clip of a snippet from the unreleased Drake song to their social media – 382k IG followers and 46k on Twitter – along with the accompanying dance. The movement was dubbed the “Toosie Slide,” a deceptively simple sequence that Drake lays out plainly on the track. Right foot, up. Left foot, slide. An extended preview of the track was shared to Instagram Live, and it showcased Drake’s low-key delivery. Very “God’s Plan.” With the #ToosieSlide challenge blowing up, Drake felt he had to drop the full song. “THURSDAY @ MIDNIGHT,” he posted to social media, while also crediting Toosie and the song’s producer, OZ. Drake worked with OZ previously on “Sicko Mode,” and his 2019 single, “Omertà.”

This would be Drake’s first solo release of 2020. He previously teamed up with Future for “Life is Good.” He also helped Lil Yachty in the video for the young rapper’s “Oprah’s Bank Account.” Champagne Papi also posted a few freestyles, per Uproxx, but as for studio releases? This is the first, and considering everyone is locked up at home with nothing to do, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Drake is having a good week. Before dropping this new hit-in-the-making, he shared the first full picture of his son, Adonis. After keeping his boy a secret for two years, up until Pusha T exposed Drake on that 2019 diss track, Drake posted a series of pictures of Adonis. “What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy,” Drake wrote at the start of a lengthy caption.

“You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”