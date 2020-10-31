Lady Gaga Seemingly Mocks Kim Kardashian For Halloween As She Urges Fans To Vote — Watch

Lady Gaga shared a new video of herself rocking various ‘influencer’ costumes, including one that was reminiscent of Kim Kardashian’s previous looks, for Halloween while also encouraging others to vote.

Lady Gaga, 34, is using her Halloween costumes, including one that could be based on Kim Kardashian, 40, as a way to get people to vote! The singer shared a new video that showed her flaunting various “voting looks” that she hoped would influence people to go out and make their voices heard in the upcoming presidential election on Oct. 31 and they’re all quite impressive. In the clips, she’s walking and posing in the looks as lights flash on her like camera flashes.

The first look shows the “Bad Romance” crooner dressed in a gray Blackpink T-shirt, a glowing mouth piece, and a pink color with long spikes. She holds up the rock sign with her hands before jumping and immediately reappearing in her second look, which included a tan crop top with an “I Voted” sticker on it, matching leggings, sunglasses, and a designer purse. She had her long hair straight and down, and the outfit could have easily been something Kim would wear.

Gaga didn’t stop there. She also showed off a look that included a white crop top that had high pointed shoulders and spelled out “VO” in black text on one side and “TE” on the other. She paired it with black pants and had her long hair tied back into a low ponytail with some strands hanging down the side of her face. “3 voting looks to influence you to get out and vote!!” she wrote over the clips in the video.

She also captioned it with, “I hope this Halloween I’m influencing you… to GET TO THE POLLS!! Use this audio and show me how you’re going to #ServeThePolls and visit gettothepolls.com to get more info on how to vote! ✔️🗳”

Before her latest Halloween-voting looks, Gaga stunned when she debuted another look that could have been influenced by Billie Eilish last month. She rocked blonde and the same shade of light blue hair that the singer has been known to have in the past, and shared an Instagram pic of the makeover. She captioned the post with red and pink hearts and two red siren emojis.