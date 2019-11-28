Teresa Giudice Admits She Underwent IVF To Try & Have A Baby Boy With Joe

Teresa Giudice got candid during the Nov. 27 episode of ‘RHONJ’, when she admitted to her co-stars that she once turned to IVF to try to have a boy with estranged husband Joe.

Teresa Giudice has four beautiful daughters, but before she and estranged husband Joe welcomed their youngest, Audriana, 10, into the world, they tried to have a boy, the reality TV star revealed during the Nov. 27 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. While in Jamaica with her co-stars, Teresa revealed, “We tried to have a boy. We did the in vitro. They put three embryos in me. I didn’t even get pregnant.”

Joe and Teresa, who are currently estranged due to his recent deportation to Italy, following both of their prison sentences, are parents to daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana. But because they weren’t able to get pregnant through IVF — before Audriana was born — they decided to stop treatments. According to Teresa, they decided to “do it the natural way,” she recalled. “And we did it and it was Audriana, another girl. So we weren’t meant to have a boy.”

The big reveal came during a discussion, when Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, told their friends that she and her husband, Joe Gorga, were considering having another baby. And the episode started with Melissa and Joe going to see her gynecologist to see if she’s even able to get pregnant. Melissa had previously revealed that she and Joe were interested in having a fourth child now that their other three children are getting older and she’s since turned 40 years old — so, she said, her clock “is ticking”.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.