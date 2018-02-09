Tweets
Tara Lipinksi & Johnny Weir Called Out For Being Too Critical Of Skaters At 2018 Olympics

Courtesy of Twitter/NBC
United States' Nathan Chen falls in the men's single short program team event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea Pyeongchang Olympics Figure Skating Men, Gangneung, South Korea - 09 Feb 2018
Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski just scored the gold medal for throwing shade. The commentating duo tore into skaters at the  Olympics, which had some viewers upset

“There’s no one more judgmental than an ice skater,” Johnny Weir, 33, said at the start of the 2018 Winter Olympics on Feb. 8, and he wasn’t kidding. With Tara Lipinski, 35, joining him in NBC’s commentary booth, these two ice skating icons didn’t hold back. During the opening performances, these two called it as they saw it, especially during Nathan Chen’s fall in the men’s short program. The viewers who tuned in were turned off when they heard Tara and Johnny said.

Johnny said it was “the worst short program I’ve ever seen from Nathan Chen,” while Tara called the whole thing, “disastrous,” according to Huffington Post. Gasp! Figure skating commentators…having an opinion…on what they’re watching? Someone alert the press! Or, better yet, tell Twitter. Wait – too late. Fans flocked to the social media to express how they were not on-board with Johnny and Tara’s savage comments.

Perhaps the two got too into the Hunger Games vibe they were giving off with their wardrobes. Oh, fans clocked Johnny for his Caesar Flickerman-realness. “Does [this] mean the STAKES have been RAISED and this is a SKATE to the DEATH?! Don’t tell me no,” one person tweeted. Tara seemed to join in as well, but it was Johnny’s elevated pompadour that had many thinking they had tuned into Catching Fire – Part 2 by mistake.

Though, people shouldn’t worry about Nathan. Yes, he was disappointed in his performance, but he decided to focus on the future than dwell on the past. “Honestly, just let myself down,” he said, per NBC Olympics. ” ‘Let the team down’ was the first thing I thought. Definitely not a representation of who I am and what I can do. Definitely need to work harder for the next couple of days. I definitely let the rest of the team down, so I feel bad in that regard. But I think that it was a good opportunity for me to put myself out there and make silly mistakes…. No one wants to skate like that on Olympic ice. But it happens. Just take it and move on.” It sounds like nothing any commentator can say will stop Nathan from pursuing his dream of winning Olympic gold.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Should Johnny and Tara tune it down or should they be as savage — or honest — as possible?