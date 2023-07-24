Elon Musk Mocked By Twitter Users After He Changes Platform Logo To X: See Tweets

Elon Musk's decision to change Twitter's logo hasn't been well received by most users. They mocked the billionaire and the 'ridiculous' X logo in tons of hilarious tweets.

July 24, 2023 2:02PM EDT
Elon Musk
Elon Musk, 52, didn’t gain any new fans when he officially changed Twitter’s iconic blue bird logo to an “X” on Monday, July 24, in his latest move to rebrand the social media platform. Elon first unveiled the new logo by sharing a photo of an X projected onto Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters. “Soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Elon tweeted.

But the major logo change to Twitter didn’t go over well with most users, who shared their own tweets (or “X’s, as Elon wants them to be called now) to mock the billionaire’s “ridiculous” business decision. See some of the best tweets below!

Elon bought Twitter for $44 billion in April and soon after he changed the name of the company from Twitter Inc. to X Corp. Since then, he’s made more major alterations to the platform, like limiting daily direct messages and daily reading posts for unverified users, that hasn’t sat well with most people. In terms of the new logo change, Elon told his followers that changing it to “X” was to “embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique.”

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino seems to be one of the few people who is excited about the “X” logo. “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity — centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking — creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities,” Linda wrote in a tweet after the new logo was launched. “Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine. For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more.”

Elon’s impact resulted in Meta (which owns Instagram) launching their own Twitter competitor, called Threads, on July 5. Elon accused the new platform of being a “copycat” after it launched with millions of users. When Elon caught wind about the platform in June, he challenged Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg to a fight on Twitter. “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options,” Elon tweeted, sarcastically, on June 20. “At least it will be ‘sane.’ Was worried there for a moment,” he added. Mark didn’t back down and posted a screenshot of Elon’s tweet to his Instagram Story and wrote, “Send me location.” Elon then proposed that the fight should go down at “Vegas Octagon.”

