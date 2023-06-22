Elon Musk Challenges Mark Zuckerberg To A ‘Cage Fight’ & The Meta CEO Is Ready For It

It's on! Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, who own competing social media platforms, are seemingly ready to take their competition to the next level with a physical fight.

June 22, 2023
Elon Musk has challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a fight on Twitter. The Twitter owner had something to say when news broke that Mark, who owns META, reportedly has plans to create a new platform, which is a “Twitter rival” called Threads. “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options,” Elon tweeted, sarcastically, on June 20. “At least it will be “sane.” Was worried there for a moment.”

The feud was officially underway at that point, and a fan jumped in to “warn” Elon that Mark is now into jiu-jitsu. Back in May, Mark revealed on Instagram, one of his META platforms, that he had competed in his first jiu-jitsu tournament and even won a few medals. However, Elon doesn’t appear to be afraid of his competitor’s training. “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Elon tweeted.

Mark isn’t backing down, either, though. He posted a screenshot of Elon’s tweet to his Instagram Story and wrote, “Send me location.” Elon then took things a step further by taking to Twitter to send a preferred location: “Vegas Octagon,” he wrote. He also added, “I have this great move that I call “The Walrus” where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”

These two tech billionaires have previously had a public feud in 2017, where they disagreed about the future of Artificial Intelligence. While Elon publicly denounced AI and warned of its dangers, Mark shut down “naysayers” of its future. While there aren’t any actual plans for these two to get physical, a rep for Mark did tell Variety that his IG Story response to Elon “speaks for itself.”

