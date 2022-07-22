Alex Wollet: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Clark Kent’ Look-Alike At Jan. 6 Hearing

The unsuspecting star of the latest House Select Committee hearing on the January 6 attack on the Capitol wasn’t either of the witnesses, any of the Congress members questioning, or even members of former President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence’s teams who were questioned. Instead, Alex Wollet, 23, became a surprise hunk of the evening for many viewers, as he was seated behind the witnesses testifying on Thursday, July 21. Pointed out for his good looks and resemblance to Clark Kent (Superman’s secret identity), Alex got plenty of viewers excited, and not just for defending democracy. Find out more about him here!

Whoever invited Clark Kent to the January 6th hearing, thank you. pic.twitter.com/scdm2kR2cn — Amya (@RogueAmya) July 22, 2022

1. Alex is a medical student

The Clark Kent look-alike was identified by TMZ. The outlet reported his age, and it revealed that not only is he handsome, but he’s got brains too! Alex is currently studying to be a doctor. While he may not have any superpowers of his own, he’s clearly super smart!

2. He’s a fellow at the National Institute of Health

While not originally from Washington D.C., Alex has been staying in the nation’s capital as part of his studies. He’s reportedly a fellow for the National Institute of Health, with the Neuro-Oncology Branch. His now-defunct LinkedIn page revealed that he’s currently there for the Cancer Research Training Award.

3. He wanted to go to med school because of a grandparent with cancer

While there’s not much information readily available about Alex, the NIH did share a quote from the med student about why he wanted to do cancer research back in May on Twitter. “As a grandson of a brain cancer patient, I have been able to experience the debilitating effects of the disease on both the patient and family. I am inspired by the resilience and strength of this patient population and the passion and unwavering dedication of providers in the field of Neuro-Oncology,” he said.

Just came to Twitter to confirm who hot Clark Kent is… #January6thHearing pic.twitter.com/waaeuKwI76 — Kate Logan (@K8Logan) July 22, 2022

4. He’s from Ohio

As mentioned above, Alex doesn’t call D.C. home, instead he was born and raised in the Buckeye State. His Instagram bio indicates that he’s from the state’s capital of Columbus.

5. He made his social accounts private after the hearing

For those looking to slide into Clark Kent’s DMs after the hearing, good luck! He’s seemingly gone private on all of his socials, after people started complimenting how handsome he is. An Instagram acount appearing to belong to him has gone private, and his LinkedIn page re-directs to an error page.