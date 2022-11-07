Gigi Hadid & More Stars Quit Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially acquired Twitter on Oct. 27, 2022.

Upon the news of his taking control of the social media platform, many celebrities have announced they are quitting the app.

The weekend the sale was finalized the businessman took to Twitter to announce a plethora of potential changes to the app.

Many Hollywood celebrities are not pleased with Elon Musk, 51, acquiring Twitter on Oct. 27, 2022. The deal began in April 2022, and now six months later, he officially closed the $44 billion deal, per CNBC. Model Gigi Hadid, singer Sara Bareilles, Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, and more have made public statements about their decision to delete the app since the Tesla founder’s acquisition. Below is a roundup of celebrities that have announced their grand Twitter exit.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi, 27, announced her departure from Twitter on Nov. 4 via her Instagram Stories. “I deactivated my Twitter account today,” she wrote. “For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be apart of. Only sorry to the fans who I’ve loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can’t say it’s a safe space for anyone, nor a social media platform that will do more good than harm.”

Sara Bareilles

Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me. ❤️🙏🏼 — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) October 30, 2022

“Love Song” singer Sara, 42, made it clear on Oct. 29, 2022, that she no longer wants be apart of the Twitter platform. “Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me,” she wrote along with a heart and prayer hands emoji. In response to her departure, some of her 2.8 million followers took to the replies to support the songstress in her decision. “Stunning and brave,” one follower wrote. But many of the replies were negative and celebrated Sara’s announcement.

Many of the comments included people asking who the musician was, as many did not remember her. “Who are you and why are you randomly in my notifications. But good luck I guess,” a separate user wrote. A second online hater added, “It’s Twitter not LAX, you don’t need to announce your departure.” As of Nov. 7, 2022, Sara’s official Twitter account is still active and has not been deleted.

Téa Leoni

Hi everyone. I’m coming off Twitter today—let’s see where we are when the dust settles. Today the dust has revealed too much hate, too much in the wrong direction. Love, kindness, and possibilities for all of you, thank you,

xoxtéa — Téa Leoni (@TeaLeoni) October 29, 2022

Madam Secretary star Téa Leoni, 56, joined Sara in leaving Twitter on Oct. 29, 2022. “Hi everyone. I’m coming off Twitter today—let’s see where we are when the dust settles. Today the dust has revealed too much hate, too much in the wrong direction. Love, kindness, and possibilities for all of you, thank you, xoxtéa,” the blonde bombshell wrote. Similar to the replies Sara got, others also gave Tea backlash for leaving.

One Twitter user took to the comments to suggest the 56-year-old should stay to add balance to the app. “If you leave they win. It’s that simple. Leaving a platform condemns it to being overtaken by everything you named. And now you aren’t even going to attempt to balance it. And that is indeed very sad,” the online critic said.

Shonda Rhimes

Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) October 29, 2022

The incredibly successful TV producer Shonda, 52, called out Elon by name when she revealed she too is leaving the website. “Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,” she wrote on Oct. 29. The Year of Yes author received criticism from followers, online haters, and even fans of her many hit TV shows. “How the woman behind How To Get Away With Murder – a show that stretched every norm, standard and right to speech (beautifully) – could say such a thing….just boggles me,” one person tweeted to Shonda.

Despite the plethora of hateful replies, one user chimed in to support the TV producer and her fans. “If yall don’t care that Ms. Rhimes is leaving, why are you commenting. If you don’t care, move on, simple as that. Keep scrolling no need to be rude. She could be making a statement or informing her followers, the ones that DO care, watch her shows, & look to her for show updates,” the admirer wrote.

Toni Braxton

I'm shocked and appalled at some of the "free speech" I've seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of "free speech" is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC. — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 29, 2022

“Un-Break My Heart” singer Toni Braxton, 55, was another woman to join the others in coming forward about her disdain for the new Twitter owner. Notably, the Grammy-winner cited “hate speech” for her decision. “I’m shocked and appalled at some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of ‘free speech’ is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC,” Toni wrote on Oct. 28, 2022.

One follower told Toni that leaving the platform is “not the answer” and expected a different outcome from the songstress. “Stepping away is not the answer, fight for what Twitter was designed for, BUT doing it on a positive platform. Choose the high road against hate,” they commented.

Marina Sirtis

Star Trek actress Marina Sirtis, 67, reportedly also took to Twitter on Oct. 28 to announce her exit, per NBC News. “I’m sorry but I cannot be a part of anything owned by #ELONMUSK and his cabal of deplorable’s. I’ll stay on for a couple of days so that we can say goodbye but after that I’m gone,” the starlet who played Deanna Troi wrote on the since-deleted account. Her publicist confirmed her departure to the news outlet upon Elon’s acquisition.