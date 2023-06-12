Megan Fox Fans Think Elon Musk Is Trolling Her Over Her Sons Wearing ‘Girls Clothes’ Controversy

Elon Musk appeared to take a shot at Megan Fox after she called out director and former Republican congressional candidate Robby Starbuck for trolling her and her sons. The Tesla CEO appeared to make reference to Megan’s claim that she was a “witch,” when calling out Robby in a tweet that he wrote on Sunday, June 11.

Looking to hire a VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2023

Elon’s tweet was very simple and short, and while it didn’t make reference to Megan, 37, directly, it did seem like the billionaire, 51, was trying to troll the actress’s clap back at Robby, 34. “Looking to hire a VP of Witchcraft and Propaganda,” he wrote. A number of people commented about Megan and her recent comments clapping back at Robby.

Megan clapped back at a tweet from Robby where he shared a photo of her and her three sons, where he claimed to have seen two of them “have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes [sic].” He also accused her of “child abuse,” after sharing the alleged anecdote. The Jennifer’s Body actress called out the director and former candidate saying that he was simply “looking for attention” and accused him of being a “clout chaser.”

Megan explained that it was disturbing that he would make an unprompted attack against her kids. “Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense,” she wrote. “Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe.

The actress continued and called herself a witch, when telling Robby that he shouldn’t mess with her. “I have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent, little men like you many times,” she wrote. “You f**ked with the wrong witch.”

Megan later joked about having a “carcass-eating ritual” outside the former Republican politician’s home on her Instagram Story. Robby responded in a comment by denying that he had a political campaign (though he did run as a write-in candidate in 2022, and his campaign website still shows up in a Google search for his name), and he said that he believed “that what I witnessed should never happen to a child.”

Despite Robby’s claims, Megan has spoken about her sons’ interest in fashion, and she’s spoken about bullying that her eldest son Noah has endured for wearing dresses, which she has also said is his own choice. The actress vowed to always protect her children and wished that people wouldn’t be so cruel in an April interview with U.K. Glamour. “I can’t control the way other people react to my children. I can’t control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them,” she said. “I’m so proud of my kids. Noah is an unbelievable pianist. He can learn Mozart’s concerto in an hour. I want people to see that, but I also don’t want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they’re going to say.”