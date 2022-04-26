Megan Fox Reveals How She Supports Son Noah, 9, Amidst Bullying For Wearing Dresses

When Megan Fox, 35, was asked in a new interview with U.K. Glamour about her eldest son Noah Green, 9, wearing dresses, she was moved to tears. “I can’t control the way other people react to my children. I can’t control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them,” she told the outlet, explaining how she taught her children (her other two sons are Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5) that “you can express yourself through your clothing however you want.”

“That’s also why I don’t really put my children on Instagram or social media,” she continued. “I’m so proud of my kids. Noah is an unbelievable pianist. He can learn Mozart’s concerto in an hour. I want people to see that, but I also don’t want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they’re going to say.”

The Jennifer’s Body actress, who shares her three boys with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 48, went on in the interview to explain how she sent her kids to a school where “the other parents are similar in their beliefs,” but she still felt the need to “protect” her children “however I could.”

“So far, we’ve done a really good job and we maintain their innocence in a lot of ways, but I know I can’t protect them forever, though I do have a child that suffers,” she added. “So I have a lot of worries about that, because I just wish that humanity was not like this. Although my kid is so brave and my child is so brave and I know that they’ve chosen this journey for a reason. It’s just hard as a mom.”

She went on, “I don’t think people understand that we’ve come to this place where we grasp, ‘Bullying is bad. Children shouldn’t be bullied. It leads to self-hate. And eventually in some cases leads to suicide.’ But then when it comes to a celebrity, all of that is thrown out the window and people spend so much of their time bullying celebrities.”

The Transformers actress added how she still struggles with feeling like she hasn’t “done enough” as a mom. “It is hard, because I travel for long periods of time and they have to attend school, which is what it is. I wish I could take them out to travel with me, it would make things a lot easier,” she stated. “I cry often, every new moon usually. I get in the bath and cry a lot about it, because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way. They are my DNA.”