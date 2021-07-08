Breaking News

Megan Fox Claps Back At ‘Mean, Awful, People’ Who Pick On Her Son, 8, For Wearing Dresses

Megan Fox
BACKGRID
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' film premiere, Berlin, Germany - 05 Oct 2014
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and devoted father Brian Austin Green seen while out enjoying a fun day at the beach with his kids. Pictured: Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and devoted father Brian Austin Green seen while out enjoying a fun day at the beach with his kids. Pictured: Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green appears to be skipping the cordial nice guy family outings now that Megan Fox was caught out with Machine Gun Kelly. While Megan and Brian have been living apart for quite some time, it appears that the Machine Gun Kelly relationship with Megan may be too much for him to handle. Brian has been photographed with Megan and the Kids numerous times, especially on the weekends. However, now it seems that Megan will be going solo when it comes to the parenting duties. Megan was seen picking up lunch with the Kids at Erehwon Organic in Calabasas. Pictured: Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

Megan Fox is coming for bullies who make fun of her son Noah for wearing dresses in a moving new interview.

Don’t mess with Megan Fox, 35! The Transformers actress had some choice words for people who have cruelly bullied her son Noah, 8, online for wearing dresses. Megan described the people who write horrible things about her son as “mean, awful people and cruel people” in a July 7 profile with InStyle.

Megan has been open about her son choosing his own outfits. She said that Noah is “really into fashion” during a September 2019 appearance on The Talk. She said at the time that Noah would sometimes choose to wear dresses to school, and unfortunately some of his classmates picked on him for it despite going to a “liberal, hippy school” in California. “He still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink,'” she said.

Megan got emotional and cried when she began to talk about her kids in the new profile. The star spoke out about how awful it is for people to write terrible things about her son online for expressing himself, and touched on some of the bullying that Noah has received at school. “I don’t want him to ever have to read that s**t because he hears it from little kids at his own school who are like, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,'” she said.

Megan Fox has been open about letting Noah wear whatever he wants. (BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Megan Fox's Sexiest Photos Of All-Time: Red Carpets, Date Nights & More

Megan Fox was spotted out in Calabasas on Sunday afternoon after being forced to deny that she made an "anti-mask" instagram post. The post was in fact photoshopped, but it went viral on social media causing controversy for the screen siren. Megan, 34, made a brief statement denying the post, but that didn't stop her from going maskless on her Sunday outing. The brunette ran into a building quickly, appearing to have no mask with her. Despite that, she looked stunning in a cardigan, black crop top and pleated pants, finished with a cute beanie and a swish of scarlet lipstick.Pictured: Megan FoxRef: SPL5212476 220221 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Megan Fox launches the Spring 2017 campaign for iconic lingerie brand Frederick's of Hollywood.The movie beauty is co-owner, creative collaborator and global brand ambassador and features in her first campaign as the face of the brand.She was shot by renowned photographer Ellen von Unwerth in the Hollywood Hills.Megan said: "I am so excited to reveal my first Frederick's of Hollywood campaign. Shooting in beautiful lingerie alongside Ellen von Unwerth was such a great opportunity. I cannot wait for fans to see the new collection."*BYLINE MUST CREDIT: FREDERICK'S OF HOLLYWOOD/ELLEN VON UNWERTH Pictured: Megan FoxRef: SPL1461646 140317 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Megan Fox launches the Spring 2017 campaign for iconic lingerie brand Frederick's of Hollywood. The movie beauty is co-owner, creative collaborator and global brand ambassador and features in her first campaign as the face of the brand. She was shot by renowned photographer Ellen von Unwerth in the Hollywood Hills. Megan said: "I am so excited to reveal my first Frederick's of Hollywood campaign. Shooting in beautiful lingerie alongside Ellen von Unwerth was such a great opportunity. I cannot wait for fans to see the new collection." *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: FREDERICK'S OF HOLLYWOOD/ELLEN VON UNWERTH Pictured: Megan Fox Ref: SPL1461646 140317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Even though people online and at school have been cruel, Megan has shown that she completely supports her son to wear whatever he wants. Over the years, Noah’s been spotted out and about with Megan and her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, wearing dresses from classic Disney princesses like Elsa from Frozen and Snow White.

Megan touched on a number of subjects throughout the InStyle profile including the incredible reassessment her career has seen recently, the scrutiny she’s faced for dating Machine Gun Kelly (because he’s four years younger than her), and being a mom in the entertainment industry. Megan spoke about the “archaic” mindsets of people who question her when her kids aren’t with her, saying they never ask Brian where the children are when he’s out without them. “[Y]ou don’t expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I’m supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids. They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don’t want them photographed and they don’t come with me,” she said.