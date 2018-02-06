Sen. Tammy Duckworth Mocks Donald Trump As ‘Cadet Bone Spurs’ & Twitter Joins In

Sen. Tammy Duckworth is so over Donald Trump. After he called Dems ‘treasonous’ for not applauding for him, the Iraq War vet decided to call out ‘Cadet Bone Spurs.’

President Donald Trump, 71, better check himself, because he’s now pissed off Senator Tammy Duckworth, 49. Actually, the retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel has never been a fan of the ex Celebrity Apprentice star, but it seems Trump crossed a line when delivering a speech in Ohio on Feb. 5. He suggested Democrats acted “treasonous” by not clapping after everything he said during the 2018 State of the Union. “We don’t live in a dictatorship or a monarchy,” the Illinois senator tweeted. “I swore an oath—in the military and in the Senate—to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, not to mindlessly cater to the whims of Cadet Bone Spurs and clap when he demands I clap.”

Damn. When Tammy claps, she claps back. It’s true that Trump suggested Dems were traitors. “You’re up there, you’ve got half the room [the Republicans] going totally crazy — wild, they loved everything, they want to do something great for our country,” he said, per CNBC. “And you have the other side — even on positive news, really positive news like that — they were like death. And un-American. Un-American. Somebody said, ‘treasonous.’ I mean, yeah, I guess, why not? Can we call that treason? Why not! I mean they certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much.”

So to be clear: a man who is under investigation for possibly committing obstruction of justice (you know, that whole firing of former FBI head James Comey) called Dems “un-American?” Plus, every day seems to bring a new allegation that the Trump presidential campaign supposedly worked with the Russians, and yet he thinks Democrats are “treasonous” because they didn’t clap for his Mexican border wall or the GOP’s massive tax-cut? Twitter soon joined Sen. Duckworth in mocking “Cadet Bone Spurs” (who, yes, did get out of serving in Vietnam due to “bone spurs,” according to The New York Times.)

We don't live in a dictatorship or a monarchy. I swore an oath—in the military and in the Senate—to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, not to mindlessly cater to the whims of Cadet Bone Spurs and clap when he demands I clap https://t.co/99gW1yalDl — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) February 6, 2018

His Scout badge 😉 pic.twitter.com/Rflcr3J9ao — Deb from IL🌳🚗🏡🌲 (@MyRedBeetle) February 6, 2018

Donald Trump wants to call Democrats treasonous? U.S. House voted in favor of Russian Sanctions 419-3. U.S. Senate voted in favor of Russian sanctions 98-2. Cadet Bone Spurs administration has chosen to ignore this vote and not extended sanctions on the Russians #TuesdayThoughts — ♻️ Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) February 6, 2018

Question for Cadet Bone Spurs: What’s more treasonous to America: Not clapping for a clown’s self congratulatory speech or giving aid and comfort to bigots and oligarchs? — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) February 6, 2018

Will Trump punch back against "Cadet Bone Spurs" jab, or will he eat thirty-six cheeseburgers? Find out next, on "How is This Reality?" — Haaaave you met Tim? (@HaaveYouMetTim) February 6, 2018

Tammy’s tweet wasn’t the first time the Iraq veteran called out Donald for ducking the Vietnam War. “I spent my entire adult life looking out for the well-being, the training, the equipping of the troops for whom I was responsible. I will not be lectured about what our military needs by a five-deferment draft dodger,” Sen. Duckworth said on Jan. 20, in response to Trump claiming the Dems were “holding [the US] Military hostage over their desire to have unchecked illegal immigration.”

“I have a message for Cadet Bone Spurs: If you cared about our military, you’d stop baiting Kim Jong-un into a war that could put 85,000 American troops — and millions of innocent civilians — in danger,” she said on the floor of the Senate, per CNN. “You’d stop hiding behind your Twitter account, stop blaming everyone else. You would tell your party — a party that controls the House, Senate and the White House — to do their job.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about “Cadet Bone Spurs?”