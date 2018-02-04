Kylie Jenner Gives Birth & Family Members Shower Her With Love — See Messages

Kylie Jenner’s baby is already so loved! After giving birth to her 1st child, the youngest Kar-Jenner is receiving major support from her fam — read their sweet words!

Giving their newest addition warm shout-outs on social media, Kylie Jenner‘s, 20, family is officially welcoming her baby into the family! Kylie gave birth on Feb. 1, announcing the exciting news on Feb. 4, and her family couldn’t help posting sweet messages for the new mom online. This is Kylie and her baby daddy, Travis Scott‘s, 25, first child, and already the infant is completely surrounded by love! While Kylie was reportedly nervous about becoming a young mom, it must be comforting to know she has so much support behind her. Click here to see pics of Kylie’s dating history.

Kris Jenner, 62, took to Twitter to voice her excitement over the birth of her youngest grandchild. “God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!” she wrote, adding a link to a video dedicated to the past nine months of Kylie’s pregnancy. So sweet! The new mom’s sister Kendall Jenner, 22, retweeted the birth announcement, with three heart emojis.

Although Kylie’s fam is sure the makeup mogul is going to make a great mom, they’re apparently NOT convinced that Travis will be the most reliable father. In fact, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kim Kardashian, 37, has had some conversations with the rapper, as she and the rest of the Kardashians don’t think he treats Kylie well enough. “It bothers Kim how Travis is treating her kid sister — that he has not been more present during Kylie‘s pregnancy,” a source close to the family told us EXCLUSIVELY. “So Kim wanted Travis to know that the whole family is aware of what he does and doesn’t do for Kylie, and they are all watching him closely.” Yikes! See the fam’s supportive messages below:

2.1.18

4 ever

New rager in town. !!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 4, 2018

God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief! https://t.co/lFrymHVFTs @KylieJenner — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) February 4, 2018

Kim isn’t the first family member to have a talk with Travis though, as Kanye West, 40, and Kris Jenner, 62, have also reportedly spoken out. “Kris is furious with Travis over his careless attitude with Kylie. Kris never sees Travis around and when she does see him, Travis does not seem very present or engaged with the family,” another insider told us. But now that his and Kylie’s child has arrived, the artist may end up surprising Kylie’s loved ones! Let’s hope he’s there not only for Kylie, but also for the new baby.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe Kylie is a mom now? Do you think she and Travis will last?