Barack Obama & More Remember Martin Luther King Jr. On His 89th Birthday

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, stars and politicians, like Barack Obama, are celebrating his life on Twitter. See their tweets here!

Today, January 15, on what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.‘s 89th birthday, our politicians and stars are honoring the iconic civil rights leader in the way that will reach the largest audience: on Twitter. It’s also been 50 years since Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, by James Earl Ray. Former president Barack Obama delivered one of the most poignant statements about Dr. King so far: “Dr. King was 26 when the Montgomery bus boycott began. He started small, rallying others who believed their efforts mattered, pressing on through challenges and doubts to change our world for the better. A permanent inspiration for the rest of us to keep pushing towards justice.”

Beautiful. Rep. John Lewis was Dr. King’s friend, and fought alongside him during the civil rights movement. He tweeted several times about his late colleague, including personal photos from that era. “Today, Dr. King’s legacy is a guiding light. As we push and pull for a more just and more equal society, Dr King’s campaigns against war, against poverty, against racism show us that love is the universal value of a society at peace with itself. #goodtrouble,” he wrote.

While President Donald Trump did not tweet (at this time) from his personal Twitter account about Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he did release a statement from the White House, as well as deliver a weekly address released online (see below). “Dr. King’s peaceful crusade for justice and equality opened our Nation’s eyes to the humbling truth that we were very far from fulfilling our obligation to the promises set forth by our forebearers [sic].”

