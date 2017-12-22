‘Add Trump, Ruin An Xmas Song’ Tweets Take Over The Internet: See The Best Memes

Christmas is only a few days away and voters are getting in the holiday spirit, especially with this festive new hashtag. Memes mocking the POTUS are flooding in and you’ll be ROTFL after reading these!

Voters are getting in the holiday spirit like never before, by putting a hilarious spin on their favorite festive songs of all time! The hashtag “AddTrumpRuinAXmasSong” began trending on Dec. 22, since people from all over the world started switching up the lyrics and mocking Donald Trump, 71, for the special occasion. Way to celebrate, right? “It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Collusion. 🎅,” one wrote. “[Paul Ryan] The Brown Nose Reindeer,” another chimed in. Some went the extra mile by coming up with full-blown new lyrics to the classics like: “All I Want For Christmas Is Impeachment / 5 little fingers🎼 / 4 bankrupted companies 🎼 /3 baby mommas 🎼 / 2 friends convicted 🎼/ and the worst POTUS of all time 🎼.” See pics of celebs celebrating Christmas, right here.

Even though the POTUS wouldn’t love these funky new renditions, we have to give a little credit to the creative minds behind them. One fan took things to another level by talking about Trump’s social media habits, while putting a witty touch on this epic Santa Claus-inspired jam. “He’ll tweet while you are sleeping / He’ll tweet when you’re awake / He’ll tweet when things are bad or good / He’ll tweet until things break,” one person quipped. “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Trump,” is another side-splitting example. It looks like Trump isn’t paying any mind to the criticism as he was just all smiles arriving to Palm Beach, but who knows what the future holds!

Donald arrived to the Sunshine State just in time to celebrate Christmas with his loved ones, who are already at his private club Mar-a-Lago. It’s been a tradition for the Trump brood to ring in the holidays at the National Historic Landmark. Before he was elected, Trump’s family celebrated Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s there, but this year, he’ll be cutting his visit short since he’s scheduled to be in Washington on New Year’s Day.

It's Beginning To Look a Lot Like Collusion. 🎅 #AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong pic.twitter.com/HyFf6C0y7t — Jeff Barrett (@BarrettAll) December 22, 2017

I want to wish you a merry Tax cut #AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong pic.twitter.com/GTP25tJlAT — laugh@libs (@LibsNoFun) December 22, 2017

#AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong

On the first day of Christmas, POTUS said to me: "grab her by the pussy!" pic.twitter.com/v83YQNrcRJ — IWantARikuTsum (@LiberalBlizzard) December 22, 2017

12 Fondled women

11 Deals with Russia

10 Empty promises

9 Calls for violence

8 Deported Children

7 More fondled women

6 KFC buckets

5 Golden Showers

4 Demagogues

3 Travel Bans

2 Tiny Gloves

And mail-ordered bride from Slovenia#AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong — Todd Gillett (@Todd_Gillett) December 22, 2017

You're A Mean One, Mr. Trump #AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong — Oh Christmas T (@tlcprincess) December 22, 2017

HollywoodLifers, which is your favorite? Tell us, below!