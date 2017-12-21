Kylie Jenner Fans Beg Her To Announce Pregnancy After Khloe Finally Confirms Her Exciting News

Now that Khloe Kardashian’s finally come clean about her pregnancy, fans are BEYOND anxious for Kylie Jenner to do the same. See their hilarious tweets here!

You’re next, Kylie Jenner, 20! After big sis Khloe Kardashian, 33, confirmed she’s pregnant with her first child on Dec. 20, Kylie fans are now desperate for the 20-year-old to make a pregnancy announcement of her own. Calling out Kylie over social media, people are expressing their annoyance, impatience, and downright confusion over Kylie’s super secretive pregnancy. And we do not blame them! Come on, Kylie, you’re killing us over here! Click to see pics of Khloe and Kylie outrageously hiding their baby bumps.

Kylie is believed to be welcoming a baby girl with rapper Travis Scott, 25, in February, but, unlike Khloe, she has yet to confirm the news. Begging the star to put them out of their misery, fans began not only tweeting at Kylie, but also commenting on Khloe’s baby bump reveal pic via Instagram — saying that they’re dying to know whether or not Kylie has a bump of her own. “So Kylie is pregnant too?” one person wrote on Khloe’s sweet photo. Another added, “But now waiting for Kylie?!?!” Yet another commented, “What about you? @kyliejenner.”

On top of that, other Kylie followers flooded the star’s recent Instagram pic with further probes. Next to a photo of her Christmas tree, which was posted on Dec. 7, fans began commenting, “Look I am wondering if the pregnancy rumors are real??” and “When are you going to announce your pregnancy?” Clearly the people are restless! Another person even encouraged Kylie to announce the news after the rave reception Khloe received, writing: “When are you announcing YOUR pregnancy SINCE khloe finally did…”

Me on Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat now that Khloé confirmed she’s pregnant pic.twitter.com/UrJY11tj6g — Maloree✨ (@maloree_kriewal) December 20, 2017

Finally Khloe announced she’s pregnant! Your turn Kylie! And yes I like the Kardashian/Jenner’s (most of the time). Fight me. — Maya Walker (@maya_hicks7) December 21, 2017

Khloe Kardashian : Announced on Instagram she is Pregnant Everybody to Kylie Jenner : pic.twitter.com/zmNT4EtsIm — Christian Hall 🦁 (@SpazzLion) December 20, 2017

Khloe K is pregnant but don't let that distract u from the fact that we don't know if kylie jenner is pregnant. Wake up sheeple. — Fares Sabawi (@FaresInSA) December 20, 2017

kylie jenner i need to know if ur pregnant or not so i can move on with my life — lilz ✨ (@spvnishmami) December 21, 2017

Many fans believe the pregnancy news will finally be confirmed on Christmas Day, as Kim Kardashian‘s, 37, “Day 25” of her series of Christmas card pics. “If @ KimKardashian doesn’t end her 25 days off Christmas pictures on insta with a picture of a pregnant Kylie Jenner I’m quitting,” one desperate fan tweeted on Dec. 18. Another wrote, “I’m calling it now…we find out Kylie Jenner is pregnant on Christmas thru their 25 days of Christmas pics.” Well, at least we only have a few more days left to find out!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you hoping Kylie announces soon too? When do you think she’ll have her big reveal?