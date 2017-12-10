Cardi B, Chris Brown & More Stars Support Middle School Student Viciously Bullied

A young boy named Keaton Jones broke down in tears over being bullied at school, and millions of people – including stars like Cardi B and Millie Bobby Brown – sent love to this heartbroken middle schooler.

“Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? What’s the point of it?” Keaton Jones asked his mother in a video she posted to her Facebook on Dec. 8, per the Washington Post. “Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It’s not okay.” With tears rolling down his cheek, the Tennessee middle schooler described how he was bullied, including how milk was poured over his head, before making a heartfelt plea. “People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it…if you are made fun of, don’t let it bother you. Stay strong, I guess. But, it’ll probably get better one day.”

Keaton’s video soon went viral, racking up more than 17 million views in three days. So many people, moved by this young man’s pain, sent their love and support to Keaton, including some of the biggest names in the sports, movie and music world. “I LOVE YOU BRO!” Chris Brown, 27, wrote on his Instagram. “Wanna encourage THE WORLD AND PEOPLE TO SHOW LOVE AND COMPASSION. this video made me wanna do harm to the people who picked on this kid, but then I realized that love works both ways. #FUCKBULLYING” Snoop Dogg, 46, also gave his love to Keaton. “lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate 👊🏾☝🏾”

Cardi B didn’t hold back when she found out that people were bullying Keaton. “Who ever goes to this boy school ,If you pick on him you not even a bully YOU A STRAIGHT UP P*SSY ASS PUNK ASS B*TCH .Like how you pick on somebody who can’t defend them self ? THATS NOT GANGSTA ! If you a parent or somebody big sis or big bro show your kids this video and show them why they should not bully others !!😡😡😡 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽” she wrote on her Instagram.

@Lakyn_Jones Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️ — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017

@DonteStallworth @Lakyn_Jones hopefully my video and the tweets that Keaton have been getting brings awareness to bullying and how serious it is in our school system pic.twitter.com/1Dujv3RxA5 — Delanie walker (@delaniewalker82) December 9, 2017

We going to the middle school next Tuesday show young Man some love we will also TWITTER LIVE some of it so everyone can show there love and support #vols #StopBullying @cboystunna3 @BroadwayJay2 @JKShuttlesworth @smithtrey98 — Tyler Byrd (@D1fuzzymuffin17) December 9, 2017

Keaton, I'm sorry those kids are being so mean. Unless people like that change they will end up having unhappy lives. I think you're cool! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 9, 2017

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker, 33, went a more peaceful route by reading a poem by Buddha in his own video to Keaton. He also offered the boy’s family four tickets to watch the Titans play the Jacksonville Jaguars on New Year’s Eve. “Always remember that you can be whoever you want to be,” the NFL star said. “Hopefully this video and all the tweets that are being put out there make awareness to stop bullying.”

Keaton’s mother said she was “overwhelmed” by the response to his video in a Dec. 9 Facebook post. “I’m humbled by the voice my boy has been given, but he’s still just a little boy, & he’s a little boy who desperately wants acceptance, that I have to try to find a way to navigate him through the difference in true acceptance & attention. I know God has His hand in this, & I trust that the right things will happen in the right time.”

