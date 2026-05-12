Who Is Alyce Huckstepp? 5 Things About Jamie Foxx’s Girlfriend, Including Her Age, Their Relationship & More

Unlike her movie star boyfriend, Jamie Foxx, Alyce Huckstepp has remained as far away from the public eye as possible, especially amid the reports of her pregnancy. In May 2026, multiple outlets reported that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with Jamie.

Here are five things you should know about Jamie’s girlfriend, Alyce.

How Old Is Alyce Huckstepp? Her Age

Alyce is in her early 30s, according to multiple outlets, but her exact age is unknown. Jamie, for his part, is currently 58.

What Does Alyce Huckstepp Do for Work? Her Job

Since Alyce keeps such a low profile, it’s unclear what she currently does for a living. She does not have any public social media accounts.

The Sun reported that the Australian was a fitness model and a business owner.

When Did Alyce Huckstepp & Jamie Foxx Start Dating?

In 2022, Alyce attended the premiere of Jamie’s film Day Shift, though it’s unclear if they had been dating at the time.

Alyce and Jamie were spotted in public together for the first time in August 2023. She stayed by his side throughout his health scare, when he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

The following year, Alyce was seen supporting Jamie at the taping of his Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, in Atlanta, Georgia. As seen in an Instagram video shared by Gayle King at the time, Alyce joined in on toasting her boyfriend.

Jamie Foxx & Alyce Huckstepp Briefly Broke Up in 2025

As we all know, couples go through ups and downs, and Jamie and Alyce briefly broke up by early 2025, according to People. However, the split didn’t last long since they were spotted dining at Nobu in Malibu, California, just four months later.

Jamie Foxx & Alyce Huckstepp Are Expecting Their First Child

It was reported in May 2026 that Jamie and Alyce were expecting their first child together, his third altogether. Neither of them has publicly commented on the reports at the time of publication.

Jamie is a father to his two daughters, Corinne and Anelise. He shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline and Anelise with ex Kristin Grannis.