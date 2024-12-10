Is Jamie Foxx Married? See All of His Exes From Past Relationships

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jamie Foxx is back in the spotlight again following his 2023 health scare. In his December 2024 Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, the actor and comedian got candid about what he’s been up to. So, naturally, fans are curious about his personal life, including if he ever got married. Below, Hollywood Life explains Jamie’s relationship status and his dating history.

Is Jamie Foxx Married?

No, Jamie is not currently married, and he has never been married. However, he has been in a few long-term relationships.

Who Is Jamie Foxx’s Girlfriend in 2024?

According to multiple outlets, Jamie has been dating his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, since they were first seen together in 2023.

Alyce Huckstepp

In mid-2023, Jamie and Alyce were first spotted together. It’s unclear how long they’ve been dating since the pair prefers to keep a lo-profile relationship.

Katie Holmes

Jamie was in a relationship with actress Katie Holmes from 2013 to 2019. They never publicly commented on their romance, but they were seen on rare occasions holding hands and staying close to one another.

Shortly before they split in 2019, Jamie and Katie attended the Met Gala together. They didn’t walk the red carpet, but they were photographed holding hands inside the venue.

Over the summer of 2019, multiple outlets reported that Katie and Jamie split shortly after attending the Met Gala together.

Kristin Grannis

Jamie started dating his ex Kristin Grannis in 2008. It’s unclear when exactly their romance fizzled out, but since they co-parent their daughter, Anelise, the exes have reportedly maintained an amicable relationship. In 2023, Kristin and Jaime were spotted spending time together in Los Angeles, per PEOPLE.

Leila Arcieri

According to multiple outlets, Jamie dated his ex-girlfriend Leila Arcieri from 2004 to 2005. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor brought Leila to the 2005 Golden Globe Awards as his date.

Connie Kline

During the early 1990s, Jamie dated Connie Kline. They welcomed their daughter, Corinne, and have amicably co-parented their child since Corinne’s 1994 birth.

In 2021, Jamie opened up about his perception of marriage and mentioned Connie.

“The 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon and the cottage, I didn’t think that was for me,” he explained to E! News’ Daily Pop. “Growing up, Corrine was like, ‘Well, people are married, and that’s what they have, my friends. But then, a lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older. Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractures from their families. Us, we actually came together more. So I don’t know what that is, I just know that it is different, but it’s a whole lot of love.”