How Old Is Alyce Huckstepp? Jamie Foxx’s Girlfriend’s Age

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp have protected their relationship from the public eye for years. But after reports surfaced about her pregnancy with the couple’s first child in May 2026, fans of Jamie were curious to learn more about his girlfriend. Among the most popular questions is the pair’s supposed age gap.

After all, multiple outlets have reported that Alyce is at least 20 years younger than Jamie. So, how old is she now?

Below, learn more about Alyce, from her age to what we know about her personal life with Jamie.

What Does Alyce Huckstepp Do for a Living?

Alyce is from Australia and was a business owner and fitness model, according to The Sun. It’s unclear if she’s maintained her career or made a change in recent years.

She does not have any public social media profiles.

How Old Is Alyce Huckstepp?

Since Alyce keeps a low profile, her exact age is still unknown. Multiple outlets have reported that she’s in her early 30s.

How Old Is Jamie Foxx?

Jamie is currently 58 years old. He was born on December 13, 1967.

How Did Alyce Huckstepp Meet Jamie Foxx?

As previously noted, Alyce has maintained a life out of the spotlight, and Jamie has kept the details of their relationship away from the public eye. So, it’s still unclear how exactly the pair met.

While they were first spotted in public together in August 2023, some outlets have reported that Alyce and Jamie’s relationship dates back to 2022, since she attended the premiere of his film Day Shift at the time.

In May 2026, Alyce’s pregnancy with her and Jamie’s first child made headlines. The comedian is already a father to two daughters: Corinne and Anelise. He shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline and Anelise with ex Kristin Grannis.