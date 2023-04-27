Gayle King’s Kids: Meet Her 2 Grown Children

Gayle King is an American journalist and TV personality most known for being on CBS Mornings.

She is a proud mother to two adult children.

The starlet was previously married to her kids’ father, William Bumpus.

Gayle become a grandmother in Nov. 2021 when her daughter, Kirby, gave birth to her son.

CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, 68, has been a household name for many years. Not only is the brunette beauty a journalist, and TV host, but she’s also an author of the book, Note to Self, with was released in 2018. During her career, Gayle has gone on to earn several Emmy Award nominations, including three wins, per her official CBS bio. She is also known for being a close pal of the iconic TV personality, Oprah Winfrey. Although Gayle is a highly accomplished journalist, she is also a proud mother to two adult children who she welcomed with her ex-husband, William Bumpus. Learn all about Gayle’s family below!

Kirby Bumpus

Gayle’s daughter, Kirby Bumpus, was born in May 1986, per Closer Weekly, and is her eldest child. The mother-and-daughter duo appear to have a close relationship, as Kirby often features her momma on her Instagram. Interestingly, Oprah is also the godmother to Gayle’s daughter and the trio often spend time together. The three of them were pictured enjoying a day in the garden with Kirby’s son, Luca, 1, who the 36-year-old welcomed with her husband, Virgil Miller, in Sept. 2021.

Virgil is actually a longtime friend of the Super Soul Sunday host and introduced them ahead of their Dec. 2020 nuptials. Gayle gushed over the moment via Instagram and revealed it was a “super small service” with only six people at Oprah’s house. Most recently, Kirby and her mother recreated a childhood photo with her newborn son in Nov. 2021. “1986 to 2021. Luca, Mom and I had to recreate this pic of my Grammy, my mom and I shortly after coming home from the hospital in 1986,” her caption began. “I’m so grateful for these invaluable moments I’ve had with my mom over the last few weeks and get all the feels when I think about our new dynamic, along with Luca’s growing love and relationship with his Gaia as he grows up!”

William Bumpus Jr.

Almost a year after Gayle gave birth to Kirby, she welcomed her son, William Bumpus Jr., in April 1987. Gayle and her son share a similarly close relationship and is often featured on his mom’s social media as well. Most recently, Gayle and Bill took to a long stroll from Central Park in New York City to the neighborhood of Harlem in Aug. 2022. “I LOVE THIS BOY! Weekend walk w/fav son @willgb3 from Central Park to Harlem took us 4 & half hours round trip-great food at @blvdbistro (brioche French toast w/CARAMELIZED bannana [sic] syrup YES) he’s back home in calif & I’m on VACATION!”, she captioned the adorable carousel of photos.

What Gayle Has Said About Motherhood

Most recently, Gayle sat down with former First Lady Michelle Obama for an interview on CBS Mornings on Apr. 20, 2023, and received praise from Michelle on her parenting. “You have raised two very confident not arrogant girls,” Gayle quipped, before the 59-year-old added, “As have you!”

The award-winning news personality also took to Instagram in Aug. 2022 to gush over being a grandma. “Don’t all grandparents try to match their grandchildren orrrr get in the playpen? Living la vida LUCA @ranchovalencia he apparently likes it here .. swipe left for breaking news money shot Luca now claps! I’m impressed ….,” she captioned the carousel of photos with her family.